In a weekend in which two-wheelers are great protagonists with the Austrian Grand Prix of the world championship, the sector loses one of its greats. Roberto Colaninno, president of the Piaggio Group, died today at the age of 80.

The entrepreneur, born in Mantua on 16 August 1943 but of Apulian origins, had acquired Piaggio in 2003 through the holding company controlled by his family (IMMSI), leading the Italian group to become the largest European manufacturer and the fourth to the world of 2 and 3 wheel vehicles also thanks to the valuable work that has led to an increase in sales in Asia.

In the Piaggio Group portfolio you can appreciate various brands that have made history in motorsport. Moto Guzzi, Derbi and above all Aprilia, engaged right at the Red Bull Ring this weekend in MotoGP with Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro astride the RS-GP.

Colaninno was also president and managing director of the Noale company. He was joined for a short time by Ivano Beggio as honorary president, but since 2006 he has had the two roles completely in his hands and has led Aprilia to top-level finishes in motorsport.

Under Colaninno’s presidency, Aprilia returned to MotoGP in 2015 and managed to return to victory last year at the Argentine Grand Prix with Aleix Espargaro. Success repeated in the last MotoGP outing, at the British Grand Prix, again with the Catalan rider native of Granollers. Still in 2022, however, Aprilia achieved its best sporting result in history in the premier class of the World Championship, with third place in the Constructors’ World Championship thanks to the 334 overall points accumulated at the end of the season.

The history of Aprilia Racing with Roberto Colaninno managing the company was even more exciting. Three world Rider titles in 5 years from 2010 to 2014 thanks to the one-two scored by Max Biaggi (2010, 2012) and the latest triumph by Sylvain Guintoli in 2014. No less important is the Superstock 1000 world title, signed by the current MotoGP team test rider, Lorenzo Savadori, in 2015 with the RSV-1000.

Colaninno was an eclectic entrepreneur, ranging from telecommunications with Olivetti, to real estate transactions up to two-wheelers with the Piaggio Group and the attempt to save Alitalia. Not to mention his prominent roles in Mediobanca, Capitalia and other financial institutions and in the board of directors and the board of Confindustria.

But in the last 20 years, at least as far as engines are concerned, he will be remembered for the relaunch of the Piaggio Group, which has currently reached its all-time highs, and for the contemporary significant steps in motorsport, with Aprilia Racing increasingly protagonist in today’s MotoGP. A premier class that has given up Asian clothes to place its center of gravity in Europe, more specifically in Italy. Thanks to Ducati, of course, but with an ever-increasing participation of the manufacturer directed by Colaninno.

Dorna and MotoGP have decided to pay homage and remember Roberto Colaninno by holding a minute’s silence before the start of the MotoGP Sprint Race to be held this afternoon. The departure, we remind you, is scheduled for 15:00 Italian time.

The Motorsport.com editorial team extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends of Roberto Colaninno, and to Aprilia.