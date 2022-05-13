Aleix Espargaró confirms himself among the protagonists of the season and on the French circuit of Le Mans, traditionally not too friendly with the RS-GP, he takes an excellent second position which also confirms the solid progress of the Aprilia MotoGP project. Concrete and confident, Aleix has been at the top since the first round, finishing in fifth place, and then placing a great lap at the end of PL2. The time of 1’31.350 gives him the provisional direct access to Q2, waiting for tomorrow’s rounds. Maverick Viñales he missed the top ten after being with the leaders in the morning session, eighth at the checkered flag, and having steadily occupied top positions in the standings. He finished twelfth at 137 thousandths from tenth place and from the provisional direct access to Q2, having not used the last run to improve. If the weather, always capricious in the west of France, allows it, he will have the PL3 on Saturday morning to recover positions.

Aleix Espargaró: “First of all I must say that it is fantastic to ride in Le Mans with this perfect weather and with the stands full of fans. I’m happy with today, I knew I had a much improved Aprilia at my disposal but this is not a circuit that historically favors me. Instead things went well, even in the time attack with the soft tire I had a feeling perhaps even better than in Jerez ”.

Maverick Viñales: “Today I was able to be fast right away, while when I tried to take the next step I have not found the right security to push. We are working on it and it is important, because if we find benefits in the time attack with soft rubber, we will also benefit from the pace. Tomorrow it will be very important to do well in FP3 to get into the top ten, I will have to stay focused and give my all ”.