It was a busy day at Phillip Island, with drivers and teams both trying to gain the best starting position and preparing for a race that looks to be rather tactical. The pilots Aprilia they achieved both goals. Aleix Espargarò will start tomorrow from the first position of the second row and has good sensations in the race configuration. Maverick Vinales, the only one in FP4 to go under the wall of 1’29, despite some doubts about the choice of the rear tire showed a great pace. In qualifying, with the softer tire, he did not feel the increase in grip necessary to push to the limit and had to settle for the fourth row. A position that does not preclude any result, given the many overtaking possibilities offered by the Australian circuit.

Aleix Espargrò: “I’m happy, the RS-GP worked well in all conditions and I expect a fun race. We are working hard with Maverick, the slipstream in qualifying was certainly important. As I said yesterday, I expect a management race, it will be essential to preserve the rubber. It might seem easy to set a fast pace right away, but it’s just as easy to lose half a second per lap at the finish. We’ll see, I’ll leave no stone unturned and starting from the second row is fine “.

Maverick Vinales: “As for the pace I am extremely satisfied with the work we have done, I have never ridden so hard here at Phillip Island! I am still undecided about the choice of tires because I had good sensations both with the medium and with the hard, so we will make the final decision after the warmup. Too bad for qualifying, with the soft I didn’t feel the extra grip to push, luckily on this track there are various overtaking opportunities so I think I can have a good race“.