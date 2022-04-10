At 32, Aleix Espargaro is at the height of his career, a fact underscored by his podium at Silverstone last season and last Sunday’s victory in Argentina.

The Spaniard, who joined Aprilia in 2017, coming from Suzuki, led the growth of a bike that is starting to reach the level of the best. In all these years with the suit of the manufacturer from Noale, until last season with Gresini and from this year as an official structure, Aleix has always been faster than his teammates, to the point of becoming the spearhead of the manufacturer.

Right now, as the market begins to move ahead of next season, the eldest of the Granollers brothers has made it clear at all times that his priority is to extend his contract, which expires at the end of this year.

In this sense, the first conversations between Albert Valera, his agent, and the Aprilia top management did not take place until the Indonesian Grand Prix, the second stage of the calendar. The meeting, as the driver himself acknowledged on Saturday in Austin, did not go exactly as he would have liked.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“My heart and my desire are to stay with Aprilia for another two years. It is a good moment, we are strong and fast, and I want to stay. I have not received any offers yet, but the first contacts with my agent have been very disappointing. I was very sad because we are very far away, “said Espargaró, who will start 13th today after being eliminated at the conclusion of Q1 of the Grand Prix of the Americas.

“Anyway, there is still time and I hope Aprilia appreciates my work in recent years. But obviously I made it clear that I am fast and that I know how to develop a bike. The paddock will move and other opportunities will appear but, I repeat, I want to stay in Aprilia, “said # 41.

The Catalan is one of the most outspoken drivers on the grid. And he did it again this time when asked about the behavior of those riders who often try to get attached to someone else’s wheel.

“It’s shameful, really. If it’s a rookie looking for a hook, that’s understandable up to a point. But not Alex Márquez, who drove a factory Honda for several years in the category. He waited for me in FP4, he got me waited in my first exit from Q1 and waited for me in the second. Come on, man, “said the Aprilia rider.