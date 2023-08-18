Lorenzo Savadori will continue to play the role of test rider for Aprilia in MotoGP also in the 2024 season. The announcement was made by the Noale-based company on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix, in which the rider from Romagna is contesting his third wild card season on the saddle of the RS-GP, continuing its development.

Savadori entered the Aprilia orbit in 2015, conquering the Superstock 1000 title astride the RSV4. A success that led him to make his debut in the Superbike World Championship again for the colors of Noale.

From 2019 Lorenzo then began to be part of the MotoGP programme, contributing to the growth of the RS-GP, which has now become a bike capable of regularly battling for the podium and victory thanks also to his contribution in the tests and in the wild cards, in which he often brought to the track innovative solutions for the category.

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Aprilia Racing is now a second family for me: we’ve been together since 2015 and I’m very happy to continue this wonderful collaboration. The work I’m carrying out together with all the guys in the Test Team makes me happy and I’m proud to contribute to take the Aprilias to the top of the MotoGP, as happened at Silverstone, where there were no less than three RS-GP machines battling it out for the win”, said Savadori.

“Today’s MotoGP is hypercompetitive and we need to try to go further in the development of every single detail and this is also why the work of the Test Rider has become increasingly crucial. I am grateful to Aprilia for the trust it places in me for such a delicate role. even if clearly the dream of every driver is always to return to racing full-time, in order to demonstrate their potential”, he concluded.