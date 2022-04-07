The fantastic success achieved by Aleix Espargarò in the Argentine GP he gaveAprilia the first victory in his history in MotoGP, in addition to the first career triumph in the MotoGP for the Spanish rider. The Noale house has been waiting for this moment for years and finally that long ‘crossing in the desert’ that began in 2015 seems to be over. From an ugly duckling on the grid, the Italian bike has turned into a splendid swan that at this moment is even at the top of the rider standings, with the Catalan centaur. The excellent results collected by the manufacturer in the last year, however, seem destined to make Aprilia lose that privilege of concessions that the team still exploits, unique in the starting grid of the premier class, this season.

The operation of the concessions in MotoGP is quite simple. The victory of a GP is worth three points, a second place two and a third place one point. Once a manufacturer scores six points over two years he loses the right to concessions for the following season. The success of Aleix Espargarò at Termas de Rio Hondo earned the Italian team three points, to which must be added the point obtained in 2021 for the third place always centered by # 41 in the Silverstone race. This means that with two third places or a second place obtained by Espargarò and / or Vinales in the rest of this year the manufacturer from Noale will have reached the fateful level of six. If this were to happen it would lead to the situation where no home would have the opportunity to use the concessions next year. This testifies to theincredible balance achieved by MotoGP.

The concessions represent a considerable advantage for those who can exploit them and this precisely to help the most difficult houses to catch up on the competition. First you have them available unlimited tests with the racing drivers, while teams that do not have them can only train in the IRTA tests. Also the houses with concessions have nine engines available in one seasonand instead of seven and these are not sealed, like those of the other teams, but they can evolve. Finally, the houses with concessions have six wild cards to be exploited in a season instead of three.