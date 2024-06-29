The Dutch Grand Prix brings joy and sorrow to Aleix Espargaro, who last year achieved a podium, while this year he is not having his best weekend. The Aprilia rider was unable to complete the Sprint at Assen due to a bad crash at Turn 15 on the final lap. Remaining on all fours at first, he got up holding his right hand, which later turned out to be fractured.

Taken to the medical center, the Granollers driver was transferred to the nearest hospital for further checks. The fear was, in fact, the hand he held after the fall in the race. Aleix complained of a lot of pain and underwent an x-ray on his right hand. This highlighted a simple fracture of metacarpal 5, later also confirmed by the CT scan.

It’s not a particularly lucky weekend for the Captainwho had already fallen yesterday at the end of the afternoon session. No major consequences for him, who “only” took a big hit to the sacrum. However, if yesterday’s accident had not put his presence on the track today in doubt, the fracture suffered in the Sprint forces a question mark to be put on tomorrow’s race. Espargaro will in fact have to undergo a new medical check before the warm-up.

Lorenzo Savadori Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia has reason to smile with Maverick Vinales’ podium, but two thirds of its line-up is waiting for a medical report: Lorenzo Savadori was also involved in a fall during the Sprint. The driver from Cesena, present at Assen as a wild card, ended up in the gravel on the fifth lap. The dynamics of the accident are not yet known, the accident has never been shown.

Savadori was taken to the medical center, where the first tests were carried out, which did not reveal any “serious symptoms,” according to Aprilia. Subsequently, the tester from the Noale manufacturer was also taken to the Assen hospital together with Aleix Espargaro for further tests. These revealed multiple fractures of the transverse processes of the lumbar tract of the spine. The tester will not compete in the Dutch Grand Prix.