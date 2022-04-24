It’s still podium for Aleix Espargaró who with third place in Portugal settled solidly third in the world rankings, three points from the top, after five races. Started from the front row, Aleix finished the first lap in seventh position, having had to battle with a very aggressive Alex Marquez. But from there he began to lap with great consistency on a faster pace than the riders in front of him, in order to catch up with the group that was fighting for the podium positions. The fall of Miller and Mir right in the middle of that group, as soon as Espargaró had caught up with them, gave him the green light to chase second place, He also went to take Zarco, breaking off a very fast Rins, but he didn’t have the rubber to attempt the decisive attack. The podium rewards him for the speed and consistency that he and his Aprilia have been putting on track since last season, a performance also witnessed by the second fastest lap in the race.

Maverick Viñalesforced to start from the fifth row due to difficult but also rather unfortunate qualifications, he lost positions at the start up to eighteenth position. As often happens to him, in the second half of the race he then found a good pace which, together with some crashes among those who preceded him, allowed him to place in the top ten.

The wild card Lorenzo Savadori he crashed without consequences on the very last lap but, upon returning to the race after several months, he was able to bring many innovations to the race, both in terms of chassis and electronic management, an essential job for continuing to advance the Aprilia MotoGP project.

Aleix Espargaró: “I’m really happy. Today Fabio was unbeatable, I lost a lot of time at the beginning due to both a less than perfect start and a bit too hard battle with Alex Marquez. Then I managed to pick up my pace, which was actually very good, and in the end I also tried to attack Zarco. But the risk was too high and so I accepted third place. From a championship point of view it is a great result. Once again we have shown that we can fight with the best ”.

Maverick Viñales: “Unfortunately our race was conditioned by practice, starting with PL3. Not being able to start later prevents me from taking advantage of our pace, which is fast. When you have to fight and overtake a series of problems arise: you waste time, the tires go up in temperature, I can’t drive clean and everything becomes more complicated. This makes me angry because in the right conditions I can be fast, but Saturday remains our Achilles heel “.

Lorenzo Savadori: “Even in the race we continued our development work, it was essential for us to do kilometers and, except for the crash at the end, we succeeded. We have many new parts to try that still need some refinement, that’s what we’re here for. However, I am very happy for Aleix’s podium, it means a lot for the whole team and pushes us to always give our best to make the RS-GP grow ”.