Aleix Espargaro crossed the finish line fifth, closing the leading group, 6″7 from the winner and less than two seconds from the podium, where he aimed to finish Sunday’s race at Le Mans.

However, a new problem in the first laps of the race relegated him to the back of the group and he had to build a comeback that he was unable to complete because it was impossible for his Aprilia to overtake Augusto Fernandez’s KTM.

“I am satisfied because we have made progress, we have speed, we have more points and we are closer to the leaders,” explained Aleix in the Le Mans paddock on Sunday.

“I can’t be happy with a fifth place though. When I entered the garage I told the team that I was feeling bad, worse than yesterday (when he crashed), because at the start, once again the same rider botched the turn 3. It did a domino and I crashed to 17th place, I think, and then I gradually climbed back up. I was 4 seconds from the podium and finished 1″9, I had fun but it’s a shame I didn’t start in front” , has explained.

“But at least we had a good race, gaining confidence, because I was faster than the guys in front of me. The result isn’t brilliant, but it was something I needed to feel strong and fast and in the summer I hope to be in the top five in the championship”.

Once again Aleix was involved in a maneuver that made him lose many positions, and this is part of the nervousness of the beginning of the year.

“Yes, yes, there’s a very high level, it’s very difficult to overtake, everyone knows you have to get off to a good start and the first laps are very important. Then if you have pace you end up finishing in the top positions, but if you want to win, you lose the train” .

Espargaró also commented on the incident involving his teammate Maverick Vinales.

“I’m very sorry for Maverick and for the situation we’re experiencing at Aprilia. The other years I complained about the bike and this year we have a winning bike. You’ll think I’m stupid, but I feel we can fight for the podium. I hope that we will be able to turn the situation around and that Mack and I can get there because we have the speed,” said the driver from Granollers.