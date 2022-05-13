The current regulation allows manufacturers who do not enjoy the concessions to use seven engines during the season, while those who have the concessions can use nine. However, this rule was written when the calendar consisted of fewer than 20 races, while the 2022 season counts as many as 22 grands prix.

As a result of this, a change to the regulation has been made with immediate effect: now the allocation of engines goes to eight for manufacturers without concessions, while those who enjoy them will have ten. However, the eighth and tenth engines can only be used from the 19th round onwards.

The regulation states: “Currently, the MotoGP rules allow manufacturers of the premier class to use a maximum of seven engines during the season (nine for manufacturers with concessions). These rules were established when the calendar consisted of fewer than 20 races. Given the presence of 21 appointments in the 2022 calendar, the use of an additional engine was allowed, as there are more than 19 races. The extra engine can only be used from the 19th race or later “.

Start of the race Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The regulation has been updated as follows: less than 21 races announced in the official calendar issued by the FIM before the start of the first race: the manufacturers will have a maximum allocation of seven engines (nine for manufacturers with concessions). 21 or 22 races on the calendar published by the FIM before the start of the first race: manufacturers will have a maximum allocation of eight engines (ten for manufacturers with concessions). The use of the eighth (or tenth) engine will only be permitted starting from the 19th event “.

From 2023, no manufacturer will enjoy the concessions, after Aprilia has conquered a sufficient number of podiums during this year that allows it to lose the benefits it has enjoyed since 2015. Preparing to lose the concessions, Aprilia has already used an engine in less as if it did not already have the allocation to have greater reliability in 2023. Even if it officially loses its concessions, Aprilia will continue to have an allocation of 10 engines this year, according to the rule.

This season is expected to have 21 races, but the Finnish Grand Prix in July is still in doubt. A Dorna delegation will travel to the KymiRing on Monday to inspect and verify the status of the works.