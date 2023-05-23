Luca Marini’s announcement

“Hi everyone! After the crash of Le Mans I went to the Circuit Medical Center to get X-rays done and nothing seemed to be broken. Back home my right thumb hurt badly and my hand was very swollen. So I did another CT scan and it came out one thumb fracture with bone detachment.

I’m continuing to train to get to Mugello as fit as possible. We see them”: with these words, accompanied by the image of the bandaged hand, Luca Marini he said he was injured in the fall suffered during Sunday’s Le Mans race.

The Italian rider had lost control of his Ducati GP22 after cutting the curb too much at Turn 4. The rider from the Marches had luckily managed to stay on his bike, but the slowdown immediately made him an obstacle for his rivals, with Alex Marquez who hit it right in the middle, in a very dangerous dynamic that saw the two centaurs stay on the track among their opponents who darted around in the middle of the race. Luckily both came out unharmed, but they had a really bad time, so much so that at the end of the race Marini had confessed that he had closed his eyes hoping not to be hit by his rivals.

Yet another injury

While MotoGP and Dorna are rubbing their hands over the 27% increase in TV viewers, it is undeniable that the number of injuries has grown exponentially in 2023.

They are indeed well 6 riders who missed a race due to injuries (Pol Espargarò, Enea Bastianini, Miguel Oliveira, Joan Mir, Raul Fernandez, Marc Marquez), and 2 others (Francesco Bagnaia and Luca Marini) they will face Mugello with two small fractures – respectively to the talus and thumb -: 36% of the centaurs present on the starting grid.