“There was another problem with a cargo plane, which broke on the way to Austin. As things currently stand, some teams will get part of theirs materials only Thursday at lunchtime. Only this time the most affected are the official teams of the MotoGP“: The well-known sector journalist Simon Patterson informed about the new problem that has plagued the transport of the World Championship, through social networks. Truly paradoxical what is happening in the two-wheel paddock, struggling with logistics problems that had already caused a complete overhaul of the weekend program last week at Termas de Rio Hondo. On that occasion, there were two cargo planes afflicted by technical problems at the airport in Africa, an unexpected situation, which in order to be unblocked required a shipment of the parts of the aircraft to be replaced directly from London and Paris.

The materials arrived only on Friday and the delay mainly affected the Ducati Gresini and Ducati VR46 teams, with Enea Bastianini arriving at the press conference on Thursday stating that he had not yet received the bike in the garage. Hence the decision to cancel the first day of practice and to condense the Argentine Grand Prix appointment into just two days, amassing two free practice sessions and qualifying on Saturday and reshaping the duration of PL and Warm Up. Yesterday finally the other tragic news of the death of a local gendarme who was escorting the trucks with the MotoGP materials headed to the airport of Tucuman: the victim Juan Espinoza was hit by one of the convoys in a sudden stop caused by a sudden traffic congestion. The delay in delivery towards the Austin Grand Prix for now however does not worry e there is no weekend modeling which will start as tradition on Friday with the first free practice session at 9.55 local (16.55 Italian).