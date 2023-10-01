A crash moments before the red flag completely ruined Johann Zarco’s Japanese Grand Prix. The Frenchman was in sixth position when he fell and, although his bike was completely damaged, he took advantage of the proximity of the entrance to the pit lane to push it towards his garage, thinking of remaining classified in the position he occupied before the fall. given that the ranking stops at the lap before the red flag.

During the journey, the Frenchman did not cross the line indicating the entrance to the pit lane, which is against the regulations and led to his exclusion from the race. In his garage, the Pramac rider tried to convince the race direction to back down, but without success.

“I went to ask for explanations, at least as to why I wasn’t sixth,” Zarco told Canal+, insisting that he had done everything possible to follow the prescribed route: “The track marshals took me off the track. I wanted to get back on the track , so we went back, and I actually didn’t pass the little line where it says 60 km/h on the pitlane. So I’m not even classified. Otherwise I would have been sixth. That made me really angry, because sixth place is equivalent ten points, and this is important.”

Zarco regrets that this small gap had such big consequences, especially after having done everything possible to stay on the track: “I tried to bring the bike back, they told me I had to get off, I shouted no and they pushed. And so if I cross that little 60 km/h line, I’m classified sixth. If I fall at turn 3, if I cross the paddock with the bike, I agree that there are 3 km of track missing, but when the track distance is made , whether it’s 5 but right or 5 but left, it’s done. Those are the rules, but it really pisses me off.”

“It’s a stupid rule that prevents you from getting 10 points,” he summarized, before adding: “Well, it’s not a stupid rule: it makes sense to say that there is a red flag, not everyone has crossed the line, so yes takes the lap first. This makes sense. And when there is a red flag, you have to take the bike back to the garage via the pitlane. It’s a bit strange, you almost have to take a distance on the bike’s GPS to check that this distance is been done.”

Johann Zarco regrets this unfavorable scenario: “It just makes me angry, because it was already too close to the start, and then it started raining, which is a shame. When things don’t want to go, they don’t go, it’s just like that “.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A nice comeback before the fall

Johann Zarco’s race had already become lively before this episode. At the start, he found himself on the outside and had to lift the bike to avoid Maverick Viñales, who in turn was involved in a contact with Marco Bezzecchi. He was forced to pass on the gravel, so at the end of the first lap he was only 20th. After the change of bike, the Pramac rider found himself 11″404 behind Jorge Martín, the first rider to have a bike equipped with rain tyres, and made a series of overtakes before reducing the gap from his teammate to 6″191 in the lap before the crash.

“I got back up well, the start was already better than yesterday, but at the first corner I was caught by Viñales, who must have been caught by someone else, I don’t know who was inside. I don’t know how I didn’t fall, because I even had to let go of the handlebars, I went straight… I managed to get back in, it immediately started raining and I went back to the pits.”

“Then, on a track that wasn’t too wet, I managed to recover positions, but then it started to rain more, it was very slippery and it was very complicated. I saw the others falling and I would have liked to go faster, but I tried to manage the situation by telling myself that I would be able to climb back up gradually. Afterwards there was a lot of water, we did a lot of aquaplaning and this fall was simply aquaplaning at the exit of the tunnel”, explained Zarco. “The same angle as usual and the bike went completely.”

The start of the race came at a time when the downpour was intensifying, but Johann Zarco felt the conditions were still rideable, even though he had to switch to a motorcycle fitted with rain tires at the end of the first lap. It was when the rain doubled, just before his crash and the red flag, that he felt the grip level was becoming very low.

“It was very narrow, but on the first lap we were still on slick tyres. If there had been more rain, maybe we wouldn’t have started. When we left for the warm-up lap, we put our foot on the ground and it seemed to hold. The fact that it was very hot, I think we could have continued.”

“On the first lap we entered the pits. There was no accident at that moment. It’s not the most dangerous moment, unless some crazy person is trying to tell himself that he’s driving at his maximum in the dry, but we’re all aware of that! It was at the limit, but it’s part of the show. The interesting thing for me was that we immediately switched to rain tires and that already made me lose a lot of time after the straight into the first corner.”

“What bothered me was when it started raining more, because I was making up a lot of time,” Zarco added. “When I saw that there was a little more water, the rear was sliding more but not the front, so it was difficult to understand. It wasn’t easy to overtake at a certain point, but it worked almost by elimination. And when the rain came, I thought that in the last five laps there would be a little less rain. It didn’t go as I had imagined. The fact that there was even more water and the red flag.”

With Basile Davoine