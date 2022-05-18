The Fernando Alonso Museum and Circuit received a very special visit. Accompanied by two-time F1 world champion Aleix Espargaro, Maverick Vinales and Esteban Ocon met yesterday to share an unforgettable moment on the Oviedo track.

The pilots of the two and four wheels divided the roles and drove together, unleashing the fans and sharing some images on their social profiles. After the conclusion of the French GP of MotoGP, and before the start of the Barcelona F1 weekend, thanks to the common sponsor Castrol the 4 competed on motorbikes and go-karts.

Alonso seemed at ease riding the Aprilia and with the leather suit and after the challenge on the track he showed his guests the wonders present in his museum. In the midst of the hustle and bustle of the drivers’ market there are those who joked about a possible hiring of the Asturian by the Noale manufacturer …

In addition to the Granollers rider, Aleix Espargaro still has no certainty about his continuation of the relationship with Aprilia, a situation that could prove counterproductive in a season where the Italian manufacturer is at the top of the team classification. The same situation also applies to Alonso who has not yet provided clues to his future.

These uncertainties, however, have not prevented the drivers from having fun on the track like children. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon used this event to prepare for the weekend in Barcelona which will kick off this Friday and will be the sixth round of a 2022 season that has so far been unlucky for the two-time world champion.