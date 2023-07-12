Sprint races have been one of the biggest changes to the MotoGP format in the more than 70-year history of the world championship. Although at the beginning the riders’ criticisms of the novelty were mixed, after eight races the negative opinions faded away.

Overall, the short races added a new and exciting dynamic to race weekends and proved to be great entertainment. The 12 bonus points on offer for Sprint wins over the weekends have also had a significant impact on the landscape of the championship, which is now on a summer break.

After the Dutch Grand Prix, reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia leads the general classification with a 35-point lead over the Pramac Racing Ducati rider Jorge Martin.

Standings of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship after 8 Grands Prix

As the above results demonstrate, the top three in the standings are pretty close, before fourth-placed Brad Binder’s big 44-point jump.

It must be remembered that in the middle of the 2022 season, Bagnaia was 91 points behind Fabio Quartararo, after four retirements in the first 10 races. A heroic comeback allowed the Ducati rider to overcome this gap and even win the championship. In 2023, however, sprint races proved to be Bagnaia’s greatest allies.

A crash while second in the Argentine Grand Prix, another while leading in Austin and a crash while battling for third place with Maverick Viñales in the French GP resulted in Bagnaia dropping a potential 61 points before the summer break.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Based on the results of the long races alone, the Italian would have scored 120 points in the first eight rounds: an impressive run of victories, second places and victories in the Italy-Germany-Netherlands hat-trick would have guaranteed him the top of the standings if there hadn’t been sprint races in 2023.

But Bagnaia’s lead would be just three points over Bezzecchi, whose two Sunday victories would have lifted him into second place ahead of Martin. The Spaniard’s two consecutive second places in France and Italy and his victory at the Sachsenring would bring him within 100 points.

The reigning world champion was therefore the strongest rider in the 2023 Sprints, winning three and finishing on the podium in all but one (74 of his 194 points come from short races). Martin has to his credit two victories on Saturday and three other podiums (59 of his 159 points), while Bezzecchi has one victory and two podiums (41 of his 158 points).

Binder also benefited greatly from the new format, winning two sprints and scoring 47 points on Saturday. They are only 20 less than he got by counting Sunday’s results. With the previous format, he would have dropped to sixth place in the standings, behind Johann Zarco and Luca Marini.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sprints made little difference in Fabio Quartararo’s 2023 season, with the Yamaha rider scoring 56 of his 64 points total this year. The rider from Nice only got eight points on Saturday, with third place in Assen as his best result in the sprint.

For Marc Márquez, however, these races were the only reason he scored points in 2023. After crashing in Portugal and missing the next three rounds, before crashing again in the long races in France and Italy and missing Germany and the Netherlands through injury, the Honda rider did not score any points on Sundays in 2023. The 15 points he scored in eight races came in the Sprints: third in Portugal, fifth in France and seventh in Italy.

The eight-time world champion is therefore the only full-time driver to have taken part in a Grand Prix this season without scoring points on Sunday. Iker Lecuona, on the other hand, who replaced Márquez at Jerez and Joan Mir at Assen, did not score points in any of the races, long or short, in which he started.

In addition, 11 drivers – Augusto Fernandez, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Takaaki Nakagami, Lorenzo Savadori, Jonas Folger, Raul Fernandez, Michele Pirro, Danilo Petrucci, Joan Mir, Stefan Bradl and Iker Lecuona – failed to score on Saturday.

Top 10 MotoGP 2023 counting the Sunday long races