Impeccable Martin

Jorge Martin he is becoming an expert and analytical driver, as well as super fast. He understood that working for the race pays off – he took advantage of the lesson that Bagnaia taught him in Lusail – and he put everything together perfectly, taking home his sixth career victory and the championship leadership. Like a true professor.

Good news from Enea Bastianini, who is finding himself riding the GP24 and will be able to use his concreteness also from a market perspective with the second place finish.

Acosta Special One

But what happened behind them will cause discussion and he will steal the show from them. José Mourinho was there to wave the checkered flag for a sensational first MotoGP podium Pedro Acosta, ideally baptizing him as the Special One of two wheels. The very young Spaniard excites despite being on his debut, comes back, overtakes and excites: and it is just his second race in the premier category.

Marquez and Bagnaia, what are you doing?

Then Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia. Fighting for fifth place. The #93 passes and goes wide, tries to come back and finds the #1's bike inside. No spring, no contact and no fall for both of them. The dynamics are those that cause discussion and are easy to judge only through the glasses of a fan. Racing accident between two champions, who don't want to see the other in front. Let's call it that. Certainly a finish like this doesn't help Marc's chances for a seat in the official Ducati team.. The only certainty is that the coexistence between the two – with these assumptions – is pure utopia.