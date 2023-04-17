What is the MotoGP standings in Texas del GP of the Americas? Who won the race on the Austin circuitwhere the third race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? The victory of the Spaniard arrived on the American track Alex Rins on Hondain front of Ducati by Luca Marin and to Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha.

MotoGP Americas 2023

The Spaniard also took advantage of the fall, the second consecutive, of Francis Bagnaia. The World Champion of Ducatiwho had dominated on Saturday, first taking pole position and then the victory in the Sprint racestarted as a great favorite also for the Sunday GP and was quick to confirm expectations, immediately taking the lead.

Alex Rins won the MotoGP 2023 GP of the Americas on Honda

On the seventh lap Bagnaia was the victim of a crash, which ended his race prematurely. In addition to the Italian, other important riders have fallen, such as Jorge Martin, Alex Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Joan Mir And Jack Miller.

MOTOGP, AMERICA race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the first race of the 20223 season in Austin, Texas:

1) Alex Rins (Hondai)

2) Luca Marin (Ducati)

3) Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

MotoGP of the Americas 2023, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 42 Alex Rins Honda 20 41’14.649 2 10 Luca Marini Ducati 20 3,498 3 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 20 4,936 4 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 20 8.318 5 88 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 20 9,989 6 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 20 12.049 7 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 20 12,242 8 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 20 20,399 9 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 20 27,981 10 37 Augusto Fernandez KTM 20 28.217 11 51 Michael Pirro Ducati 20 32,370 12 94 Jonas Folger KTM 20 1’08.065 13 33 Brad Binder KTM 20 1’23.012 6 Stefan Bradl Honda 18 2 Laps Retired 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 11 9 Laps Retired 36 Joan Mir Honda 8 12 Laps Retired 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 7 13 Laps Retired 43 Jack Miller KTM 6 14 Laps Retired 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 6 14 Laps Retired 73 Alex Marquez Ducati 0 Retired 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 0 Retired 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 0 Retired MotoGP standings of the Americas 2023

If you have read the results and classifications of the MotoGP stage in Texas at Austin 2023, I suggest you also look into these links below…

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK