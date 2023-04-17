What is the MotoGP standings in Texas del GP of the Americas? Who won the race on the Austin circuitwhere the third race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? The victory of the Spaniard arrived on the American track Alex Rins on Hondain front of Ducati by Luca Marin and to Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha.
MotoGP Americas 2023
The Spaniard also took advantage of the fall, the second consecutive, of Francis Bagnaia. The World Champion of Ducatiwho had dominated on Saturday, first taking pole position and then the victory in the Sprint racestarted as a great favorite also for the Sunday GP and was quick to confirm expectations, immediately taking the lead.
On the seventh lap Bagnaia was the victim of a crash, which ended his race prematurely. In addition to the Italian, other important riders have fallen, such as Jorge Martin, Alex Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Joan Mir And Jack Miller.
MOTOGP, AMERICA race podium
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the first race of the 20223 season in Austin, Texas:
1) Alex Rins (Hondai)
2) Luca Marin (Ducati)
3) Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
MotoGP of the Americas 2023, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|42
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|20
|41’14.649
|2
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|20
|3,498
|3
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|20
|4,936
|4
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|20
|8.318
|5
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|20
|9,989
|6
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|20
|12.049
|7
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|20
|12,242
|8
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|20
|20,399
|9
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|20
|27,981
|10
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|20
|28.217
|11
|51
|Michael Pirro
|Ducati
|20
|32,370
|12
|94
|Jonas Folger
|KTM
|20
|1’08.065
|13
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|20
|1’23.012
|6
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|18
|2 Laps
|Retired
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|11
|9 Laps
|Retired
|36
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|8
|12 Laps
|Retired
|1
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|7
|13 Laps
|Retired
|43
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|6
|14 Laps
|Retired
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|6
|14 Laps
|Retired
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|0
|Retired
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|0
|Retired
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|0
|Retired
