It’s a bitter Sepang that Fabio Quartararo is experiencing at the end of the three-day test. If on the second day it seemed that Yamaha had begun to find the direction to get closer to its rivals, on the final day everything seems to have collapsed. The top speed close to the Ducatis seems to have vanished and the problems have returned without an answer.

The Frenchman closed Day 3 in 19th position, with a decidedly important gap from the leader, an incomprehensible situation if you look at the smiles and optimism of the day before. The nightmares of 2022 are back for El Diablo, who once again complains about the lack of understanding of the problems encountered today.

Again, just like last year, in the box we look for solutions to problems whose origins we don’t understand and this makes the job even more complicated. “I have mixed feelings”, admitted Quartararo, however, also considering those positive aspects from which he wants to start again to keep morale high. “With the new tires it’s a disaster, but I’m very happy with the top speed, something I’ve been asking for for a long time. We also had a lot of things to test and I’m very happy with having tested many parts. But today my feeling wasn’t very good. In some areas, I’m very happy with the pace on worn tyres, with almost 22 laps on the tires I was at 0.0. However, when we put on a fresh tyre, it was a nightmare.”

Top speed has improved, but in such a competitive MotoGP and with an unreachable Ducati (today alone it placed seven bikes in the top nine positions), it takes nothing to find yourself in the rear: “We have no idea why we’re so far behind. We have tried to do a time attack, this is the biggest problem. If I don’t look at the screen and the times, I seem to be in 1’58”, but when I look I see that I’m in 1’59”. in the pits saying that I’m losing the front everywhere or that I have no grip: I don’t know what’s happening and this is the biggest problem, the biggest question mark”.

“We have to understand what the problem is, because qualifying is more important every year and every year we have more problems in this sector. The Sprint Race, in particular, will be very important. Every year we have lost a lot in qualifying: in 2019, at my first year, I had done many pole positions, today it’s impossible and the worst thing is that we don’t know why”, explains a bitter Quartararo.

However, the Frenchman from Yamaha doesn’t give up and thinks that both he and the team will have a month before restarting the engines for the Portimao tests, which precede the start of the season: “The gap is big in the time attack, but on the pace I feel I’m strong enough. Only if we don’t qualify well, as happened to us today, we can’t fight for the win or even for the top five. That’s what we’ll have to work on in Portimão, to figure out how to improve the lap pace”.