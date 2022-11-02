MotoGP | All the World Championships that were decided at the last race

The 2022 MotoGP season was long and we won’t know who will be the world champion until the last round of the calendar, the Valencian Community Grand Prix.

The general classification was overturned after the summer break. If in the first part of the season it was Fabio Quartararo who dominated with an iron fist, at the second half it was Pecco Bagnaia who took the stage. The Italian took four consecutive victories and completed a spectacular comeback.

Although Bagnaia scored his seventh win of the season in Malaysia, Quartararo did not allow him to close the games. However, Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini, contenders for the title since the beginning of the season, remained out of contention.

This will be the nineteenth time that the premier class title will be decided in the last round. Even though it is more difficult to see nowadays, in the past it was a situation on the agenda, as there were far fewer races per season and the drivers weren’t participating in all of them. At the time, only the best results of each driver were taken into account and sometimes extra points were added for the fastest lap.

From 1949, the year the championship was created, until 1992, the last season without the current scoring system, there were 13 championships in which the winner had to wait for the final round to be crowned.

With the change in the points system implemented in 1993 and the expansion of the calendar to more than 15 races per year, these cases became rarer … at least until the 500cc class disappeared.

Since the creation of MotoGP, twenty years ago, the trend has been growing. The first title of the new era to be decided at the last round was in 2006, with Nicky Hayden’s victory over Valentino Rossi. Similar situations occurred in 2015, between Jorge Lorenzo and Rossi himself, and in 2013 and 2017, when Marc Marquez was crowned respectively over Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso.

In 2022 it will be the fifth time in MotoGP, the fourth in ten years, that the champion will be decided by the last 25 points at stake.

The 500cc and MotoGP World Championships decided at the last race:

Year Sample Was he a leader? Grand Prix Competition 1950 U. Masetti Yup GP of Nations 6/6 1952 U. Masetti Yup Spanish GP 8/8 1957 L. Liberati * Yup GP of Nations 6/6 1966 G. Agostini Yup GP of Nations 9/9 1967 G. Agostini Yup Canadian GP 10/10 1975 G. Agostini Yup** Czech Republic GP 10/10 1978 K. Roberts Yup West German GP 11/11 1979 K. Roberts Yup French GP 12/12 1980 K. Roberts Yup West German GP 8/8 1981 M. Lucchinelli Yup Swedish GP 11/11 1983 F. Spencer Yup San Marino GP 12/12 1989 E. Lawson Yup Brazilian GP 15/15 1992 W. Rainey Yup South African GP 13/13 1993 K. Schwantz Yup GP of the FIM 14/14 2006 N. Hayden No Valencia GP 17/17 2013 M. Márquez Yup Valencia GP 18/18 2015 J. Lorenzo No Valencia GP 18/18 2017 M. Márquez Yup Valencia GP 18/18

* Libero Liberati was officially champion only at the last appointment due to a disqualification in a previous Grand Prix. However, he was reinstated in the rankings a few months later.



** Phil Read had accumulated more points than Giacomo Agostini before the last Grand Prix of the season, but beware: the championship did not take into account all the results, only the best six. Agostini had won more times than his rival and was therefore the leader before the last race.



The four World Championships decided at the last race in the MotoGP era

2006: Nicky Hayden vs Valentino Rossi

Nicky Hayden arrived at the 2006 Valencia Grand Prix as the challenger. The American was back from zero in the last race, after his teammate Dani Pedrosa had knocked him out in Portugal. In front of him was Valentino Rossi, unbeaten since 2001 and with an advantage of eight points in the general classification. The Yamaha rider was also in excellent shape, having taken five podiums in the last five races.

To further consolidate his status as a favorite in this last race, Rossi took pole position in Cheste. However, the race proved to be a nightmare for the reigning champion. The Pesaro driver did not get off to a good start and was relegated to seventh place. Rossi saw Hayden run away to second and, desperate to recover, he made a mistake and crashed on lap five of the race.

Valentino managed to resume the race and climbed to 13th place, but Hayden’s third place was enough for the Honda rider to take his first and only world championship. A milestone, given that only his compatriot Wayne Rainey had managed to be crowned champion in the last race without finishing as a leader.

Nicky Hayden does the unthinkable in 2006 by dethroning Valentino Rossi Photo by: Repsol Media

2013: Marc Márquez vs Jorge Lorenzo

It is the tightest title to have been awarded since the birth of MotoGP, the first for a great champion in the making named Marc Marquez. His first season in the premier class was marked by periods of great success and more complicated ones, but the same goes for his main rival, defending champion Jorge Lorenzo.

The rookie, however, went through a complicated first half to take four straight wins in the summer, in the midst of a ten-race podium run, and found himself 43 points clear with three races to go, with a first match. point in hand.

However, the championship was turned upside down in Australia when Marquez was disqualified for a mistake made during the race’s mandatory bike change (due to track resurfacing and limited tire life), while Lorenzo won.

The Majorcan continued to win in the last two races, but the Honda rider managed to contain his comeback with two podiums. His third place finish in Valencia allowed him to win his first title, with a minimum four-point lead in a championship with 450 points up for grabs!

The duel between Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo in 2013, the closest ever in MotoGP Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2015: Jorge Lorenzo vs Valentino Rossi

Nine years after losing the title to Nicky Hayden, Valentino Rossi is again involved in a battle until the last race. The context, however, is radically different and so unique that it will be remembered for a long time.

With three races to go, Rossi amassed an 18-point lead over teammate Jorge Lorenzo, while Marc Marquez, two-time winner in previous years, made too many mistakes to stay in contention. But the Australian Grand Prix, which saw several contenders for victory, provoked the fury of the champion from Tavullia, who accused the # 93 of slowing him down and trying to favor Lorenzo.

The tension reaches its peak in the following Malaysian Grand Prix, when Rossi and Marquez collide in the race and the Spaniard falls: Rossi is penalized for having given him a kick, which he disputes in vain. In Valencia Rossi has to start from the back of the grid and his seven-point advantage in the championship is not enough to counter Lorenzo, who wins his third MotoGP title. As in 2006, Rossi arrived in Valencia as a leader, but lost by five points.

In 2015, Valentino Rossi was sanctioned and lost the title in the last race against Jorge Lorenzo. Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

2017: Marc Marquez vs Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso, who returned to victory the previous year, is now the driving force behind a Ducati team that has returned to the top ten years after Casey Stoner won his only title to date. On three occasions the Italian driver was Marc Marquez’s best opponent, tirelessly searching for a way to fold the Spanish champion.

That year, however, it was the Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi who led the first part of the championship, before Dovizioso and then Marquez took the lead with the races at Assen and Sachsenring, just before mid-season. Vinales resisted for a while, but then he gave up and in Misano the duo Marquez-Dovizioso was level on points.

In the next four rounds, both riders took two wins each, but the Honda rider got the better of it thanks to better finishes in the events he was denied. Dovizioso’s resistance, however, did not allow him to escape, so their duel continued until the last round in Valencia.

Marquez made it into the last race with a 21-point lead, a comfortable enough margin to ensure that his rival was forced to win. For three quarters of the race Dovizioso was behind his teammate Lorenzo, in fifth position, with Marquez leading the way. The # 93 was passed by the Ducati rider with seven laps to go, but the suspense did not last long: the Italian driver crashed and saw his limited chances vanish.