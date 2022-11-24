The recent history of MotoGP is inevitably divided into a before and after 19 July 2020. That is the day when Marc Marquez Yes is fractured humerus of right arm in a terrible crash during the final stages of the Spanish Grand Prix, in Jerez. Since then, the phenomenon from Cervera, capable of winning six world titles in the MotoGP class in his first seven seasons in the category, has laboriously tried to find the road that would take him back to the top of world motorcycling. The last phase of this journey, made up of many ups and downs, between victories, flashes of hope and further, ruinous, falls, has become material for a documentary-series created by Amazon Prime with the most apt name: All In.

The documentary, produced by Fast Brothers in collaboration with Red Bull Media House, TBS and Dorna, followed Marquez’s journey from the moment of his controversial move to Madrid to continue his slow recovery path and then overall return to MotoGP to the 2022 season. However, despite the titanic effort already made by the eight-time world champion, the problems with his injured arm continued to torment him, putting him in front of a further test: to undergo another surgery (the fourth) and to the umpteenth rehabilitation process. The documentary will be released in February 2023 on Prime Video and will be broadcast in over 200 countries around the world.

It’s been a tough journey with only one goal, to get back to the highest level. Is it worth the hard work? It is for me. ALL IN. Available in @PrimeVideo from February in more than 200 countries and territories #MarcMarquezALLIN #ALLIN #MM93 pic.twitter.com/54eI3iFJvc — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) November 24, 2022