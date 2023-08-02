Even if it was an open secret, this Wednesday the announcement of Alex Rins will be made official, who will race with the Yamaha MotoGP team starting next season. The agreement reached between the Spaniard and the Japanese brand was concluded this summer, but Yamaha asked that it not be made public until it was communicated that Franco Morbidelli would not renew the contract, a maneuver announced this morning.

After six seasons with Suzuki, Alex Rins has signed with the LCR team for both 2023 and 2023, having a contract with factory Honda which guaranteed him the exact same material supplied to Marc Marquez and Joan Mir. However, one of the clauses of the agreement left the door open for the rider to conclude the contract at the end of the first year should he receive an offer from a factory team.

Rins’ intention was to continue in Honda, even fighting to get to the Repsol team. However, the repeated denials of the Japanese engineers in offering him the new material that arrived, such as the famous Kalex frame that he still hasn’t tested today, led Rins to listen and accept the offer from Yamaha, which had already tried to take him in 2022 , but he hadn’t been able to break the agreement with Morbidelli.

The Catalan, winner of this year’s Grand Prix of the Americas with Honda, was injured at Mugello on 10 June and has been sidelined ever since. Rins will not take part in this weekend’s British Grand Prix, following the five-week summer break of the championship, and will be replaced by Iker Lecuona.