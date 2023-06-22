Alex Rins has undergone a second operation on his right leg, nearly two weeks after breaking his tibia and fibula in a crash during the Italian Grand Prix Sprint. The Spaniard underwent an initial operation in Florence in the hours following the accident, to place an external fixator and reduce the swelling, but he had to wait to undergo a second operation.

The Honda LCR rider was transferred to a hospital in Madrid early last week and underwent surgery on Thursday morning to set his broken bones. His team confirmed early Thursday afternoon that the operation was successful, without providing further information at this stage.

A few days ago, Rins’ team boss, Lucio Cecchinello, provided details on the process awaiting his rider. The pilot should leave the hospital within three days and should start moving his leg within 10 to 12 days. The cancellation of the Finnish GP and the six weeks of summer break could allow him to return from the next race at Silverstone.

The Barcelona-based rider won’t be the only one missing this weekend’s Assen round, which marks the end of a first half of the 2023 MotoGP season in which no races were held with a full grid. Joan Mir, who injured his left hand at Mugello, also had to miss the trip to the “Cathedral”.

The two ex-Suzuki riders were not replaced at the Sachsenring, but with their injuries dating back more than ten days, their teams had to field replacements for this weekend. Rins will be replaced by Honda test rider Stefan Bradl, while Iker Lecuona, the SBK factory rider, will return to the official team after having already replaced Marc Marquez at Jerez.

As for the eight-times world champion, he will be present at this Grand Prix despite having a small fracture to the thumb of his left hand after his crash in the Sachsenring Warm-Up, as well as a cracked rib, which was later discovered, and an ankle in pain.

In GasGas, however, Pol Espargaró still remains on the sidelines. The Spaniard is still unable to get back on the bike almost three months after the serious accident in Portugal and will be replaced by Jonas Folger.

