Alex Rins crashed on the fourth lap of the Mugello Sprint, in an accident that was not captured by the cameras. The LCR pilot remained conscious throughout.

However, following the crash, the Spaniard was taken to the circuit clinic, where his leg was immobilized before being transported by helicopter to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

Pending further radiological examinations, the first tests suggest that the Spaniard has fractured the tibia and fibula of the right leg, in the lower part of the limb.

The injury comes at a critical time of the season for the driver of Lucio Cecchinello’s squad, as it occurred in the first of three consecutive races in Italy, Germany and the Netherlands.

At this stage of the year, the Austin winner is tenth in the standings, two points behind Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Viñales, who are tied, and three points behind Aleix Espargaró, eleventh.

However, the number 42 will become the second Honda rider to miss out in Italy, after Joan Mir decided not to race on Saturday after crashing in Friday’s second free practice and breaking the little finger of his right hand.