Alex Márquez enters his fourth season in the premier class and his first with the Gresini team astride a Ducati, having spent the last three seasons astride a Honda, first with the factory team and the following two years with LCR.

The change of scenery has done the Spanish rider good, who after the first eight rounds of the 2023 MotoGP calendar is tenth in the general standings with 63 points, 54 of which won in Sunday’s races. This means that at this stage of the year, Alex has double the points compared to his best season so far, 2020, when he had accumulated 27, even more if we count the points obtained in sprint races.

Furthermore, in these first eight races, Márquez managed to get on the podium (3rd) at the Argentine Grand Prix, something he hadn’t achieved since the races in France and Aragon in 2020, where he finished second, wearing the Repsol suit. At Termas he also achieved his first MotoGP pole position.

If it is true that both the general classification and the points conquered represent a step forward in the performance of the rider from Gresini compared to the years spent in Honda, the fact that he is more than five races away (131 points) from the championship leader, Pecco Bagnaia, it’s not what Alex expected at this stage of the year. Tenth place is also below his expectations, as is the fact that it is sixth Ducati in the general standings, behind Pecco, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco or Luca Marini, who is sixth with 98 points.

Alex Márquez in MotoGP after 8 Grands Prix

Temporary I equip Class. general Puntos Distance with the 1st 2020 Repsol Honda 16th 27 +81 2021 LCR Honda 16th 25 +106 2022 LCR Honda 18th 20 +102 2023 Gresini Ducati 10th 63 (54) +131

“The thing I’m most pleased with is our speed in this part of the season, I think my performances have been better than I expected,” Alex admitted in a conversation with the championship’s official website.

“However, I’m not happy with my position in the general classification, I’m far behind due to the bad luck we’ve had. If you crash because of your fault, you analyze it and you can draw conclusions, but if the crashes are like the ones in Austin, Le Mans or Mugello (where he was hit), you can’t control them”, complains a Márquez who has been involved in several fights this year, both with and without fault.

Since the start of the season, Alex has been aiming for his first win in the premier class. “The goal we set ourselves at the beginning of the year was to get a pole position and a podium, and we’ve already achieved that. But during the season we set ourselves new goals, the main thing now is to get a solid foundation in the project with Gresini, continue to get on the podium, be more regular, more consistent and have more speed, but if we do things right, I’m sure we will have the chance to win races.

Even though Alex’s character didn’t speak about his situation at Honda until the middle of last year, for the Spaniard to join a team like Gresini has been a blessing compared to his three years at HRC.

“At Gresini I felt good from day one, even with the Ducati, which is the most important thing. It was easy to adapt to this way of working, especially the way they work on weekends. I constantly talk to Gigi Dall ‘Igna (technical director of Borgo Panigale) and all his collaborators review all the pits after each training session to analyse, compare and understand where each rider suffers.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The goal is to continue in Gresini

When Alex’s move to Gresini and the leap from Honda to Ducati was announced in June last year, the rider admitted that “sometimes you doubt yourself, whether I’ll be good enough or not. What better way to find out than that of having a Ducati and if next year doesn’t go as it should, I’ll be the first to say that I’m not good enough, that I’m not made to be here,” he declared at the time.

Even if the marks are given at the end of the season, Márquez is clear that the season so far has been positive and that his intention is to continue: “I’m very happy with where I am”, leaving behind any doubts about his abilities .

“Next year I want to continue in this team and with the Ducati. Now we have to concentrate on the present and face the second part of the season, but this is the intention, even if you have to keep your feet on the ground, because if you look too much at the future the mentality is lost”, said the rider from Cervera.