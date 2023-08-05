The month of August seems to be special for Alex Marquez. Just yesterday four years had passed since his last success in Moto2 and today the Gresini Racing rider managed to get on the top step of the MotoGP podium for the first time.

The Spaniard immediately pointed out that it is “just a Sprint”, but it is clear that the satisfaction felt today at Silverstone is great, because his race was practically perfect, but also because it was a result he had been waiting for for a long time.

“I’m very happy. Today I was convinced it could be my day and I understood it after the second lap. I had perfect traction and a great feeling, so I knew I had to get in front and try to push,” Marquez said into the microphone by Sky Sport MotoGP.

“Then I kept everything under control until the last lap, when I made a mistake in turn 9: the bike was moving a lot on the straight and when I got to the corner, I did it in second gear instead of third. At that juncture, Bezzecchi it came a lot close, but otherwise everything was perfect. I was a bit on the limit with the tyre, as is normal in these conditions, but I arrived well at the end,” he added.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Switching from Honda to Ducati seems to have really changed his life. And not only from today, since the beginning of the season, even if up until now he hadn’t yet collected everything he could have, making a few too many mistakes before the summer break.

“I had some doubts last year. However, I rode a Honda, with which someone occasionally managed to go as fast as Marc, but I couldn’t make it and Nakagami neither. So I wondered if I was still fast or if I was still the same Alex who won the Moto2 World Championship in 2019. Inside of me, however, I was convinced that with the right bike, like the Ducati of Team Gresini, I could be.We weren’t lucky in the first part of the season, but now we have to work because the speed is there and we just need to be more consistent.”

Having had the opportunity to ride what everyone says is the best bike on the grid, but also what seems to be the most complicated to ride, Alex was asked what the biggest differences are between the Ducati and the Honda. The answer was short, but outspoken.

“It’s not easy to answer quickly, but I can say that Ducati rides with a smile under the helmet, Honda always with fear. I do a highside, don’t I? You never understand. Sometimes I faced a bend at the same speed, but the bike starts to move: this is not an easy thing for a rider like me, who needs time and confidence to go fast. The Honda doesn’t give you this, you always have to be intuitive, but that’s not my strong point,” he concluded.

Read also: