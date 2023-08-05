Heavy rain hit the Silverstone circuit throughout the morning and meant that FP3 and qualifying took place in very complicated conditions.

Both sessions forced the riders to do long runs for the entire duration of the session, with Marco Bezzecchi taking pole, while Alex Marquez placed his Gresini Racing Ducati in third place.

Qualifying was dotted with crashes, with Bezzecchi and Marquez on the ground, as well as Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini.

Marquez said he was dissatisfied with the amount of grass deposited on the track from crashes in Q2 at several corners and said the session should have been red-flagged to clean up the track.

“It was a highside, like losing the front but on the rear”, Marquez began when asked to talk about his parc ferme qualifying.

“So, I was lucky. Then I took the other bike, but I saw that there were a lot of crashes, a lot of grass in the corner where Marco crashed and also in other corners.”

“So, I don’t know if it was a world championship or a regional championship. It’s not acceptable. When that’s the case, there has to be a red flag and they have to clean the track.”

“Also, there was a lot of aquaplaning. So, the conditions were at the limit and we’ll see in the afternoon if we can do the Sprint. I hope so.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi believes that if the conditions remain the same for this afternoon’s Sprint, scheduled for 3 pm local time (4 pm in Italy), it will be “difficult” to dispute the race.

“I’m fine. It was a big crash, but in the first half of the lap the track was fine, then in the second half there was a lot more water,” he said. “I didn’t expect to fall, but as soon as I braked the bike aquaplaned and disappeared under me.”

“But I’m very happy because yesterday I could have done better and today we took this pole position, I’m very happy. We’ll see this afternoon, because I think it’s a bit difficult to do a Sprint in conditions like these”.