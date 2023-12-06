Alex Márquez is experiencing his best moment since racing in MotoGP. After leaving Honda, the rider from Cervera faced this 2023 and his first year with Ducati as an “all or nothing”, knowing he had to seize the opportunity to remain in the premier class. And he did it, finishing ninth in the overall standings and taking two podiums in the long races and two victories in the Sprints. But before reaching this moment, the Catalan did not have an easy transition from Moto2.

The #73 didn’t win the intermediate class title until his fifth year in Moto2, 2019, and only when his chances were clear did the door to MotoGP open for him. But back then the options were few. In fact, the clearest to rise with the Petronas team, Yamaha’s satellite team at the time, which now, like RNF, is on the lips of many after being replaced by Trackhouse, an American NASCAR team.

In a DAZN documentary entitled “Alex”, released on December 6, 2023 and which delves into the figure of the driver from Cervera, Márquez himself revealed that not only did he have this option on the table, but that he had even signed an agreement with the team founded by Razlan Razali. However, when the Malaysian leader presented it to the Iwata house, the latter did not approve the move due to a veto against the Márquez family.

At Yamaha, the duel between Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez in 2015 was still hot, and intensified in 2018 with what happened at the Argentine GP, an event that once again dug up the hatchet after the truce reached in Montmeló 2016, after the death of Luis Salom.

Alex begins by explaining what happened: “It was my fifth year in Moto2, I was criticized for this. I had wanted to spend years in MotoGP. Halfway through the year, in Brno, I was offered to do a year in Moto2 and I think two years in MotoGP, with Petronas Yamaha. Fabio Quartararo was in front, fighting with Marc, and it was a bike that I liked. I thought it suited my riding style, but it didn’t work for ‘X’ reasons.”

Razlan Razali then enters the scene, who ratifies what happened then: “I was the team principal of Petronas SRT. In 2019 we had a bike in Moto2, but Dorna gave us another place for the 2020 season. I like Alex and he was on my shortlist. So we had some secret meetings and we signed at Marquez’s motorhome to let him stay with us for a year in Moto2 and, in 2021, when Fabio moved to the factory team, to bring Alex to MotoGP with us” .

“And I have a photo here… because I signed it and then Marc and Alex arrived. We signed the contract for Alex to stay with us. It happened in August 2019, at 10pm. I told the Yamaha that I wanted to sign Alex for Moto2 and then for MotoGP. Yamaha replied: “No. No member of the Marquez family can come to Yamaha.” I said: “Why? This is my team…”. It was because of Marc and what happened in 2015. It became a personal matter for them”, continues Razali.

He is evidently referring to Valentino Rossi’s accusations, according to which Marc Marquez was in cahoots with Jorge Lorenzo due to his nationality to make him win the 2015 title at the expense of the Italian, after the controversies they had in Argentina and Assen. Rossi, Yamaha and part of the paddock understood that Márquez reciprocated these words by deliberately angering him in the Malaysian GP, ​​which ended with what many interpreted as a “kick”, and by not passing Lorenzo in Valencia so as not to favor Rossi’s tenth crown #46.

Márquez himself appears in the documentary to substantiate his rivalry with the brand of the three tuning forks: “It was signed in our motorhome, in 2019, in Brno. Razlan, courageous and honest, appreciated what Alex was as a driver without even thinking that this could bother the blue side. As far as I know, when this name arrived in the Yamaha garage, they vetoed it, as it is. Even as a satellite team, signed with Petronas. More than a rivalry with Rossi, I always had a rivalry with Yamaha. Lin Jarvis and I have never spoken much.”

“It’s sad that this happens in the paddock, because I think that even if it’s family or friends, you have to differentiate things. And I can say that many friends in the paddock talk more about technical things than my brother and I do,” he said. the multiple champion continued.

Alex Márquez, however, does not want to talk about a veto as such: “I wouldn’t talk about a veto. More than anything, it was about the fact that there wasn’t the OK from Yamaha. When I saw this situation, I decided to not to do it together with my team and to stay with Marc VDS. And in the following race, in Austria, I decided to stay another year because I had no chance of moving up to MotoGP.”