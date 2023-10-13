The Indonesian Grand Prix ends well early for Alex Marquez, who after taking to the track for the first free practice session, stopped due to the pain in his ribs that he has been carrying since the injury in India last month. Yesterday he had passed the medical examinations, but already on Friday morning he understood that he could not continue.

Having fallen during qualifying at Buddh, the Gresini team rider had fractured two ribs, becoming a spectator at the Indian Grand Prix, the first held in the history of MotoGP. In order to recover as best as possible, he had also decided to skip the Japanese GP, which took place two weeks ago. The intention was to return to action in Mandalika, where the Indonesian GP takes place this weekend.

Yesterday he received the “fit” from the doctors in the usual check-up (which also gave the OK to the other four returning and injured riders) and was able to get back on his Ducati for this morning’s free practice session . However, the pain in his ribs was still too strong and, as a precaution, the Spaniard decided to stop and not play the rest of the weekend.

Gresini is the big protagonist this weekend, with the announcement of Marc Marquez’s arrival from next year. The multiple world champion will join his brother, who will miss the Indonesia match to try to be fit for the two remaining matches of this first triptych. Next week Australia awaits the MotoGP, while the hat-trick will be concluded with Buriram, in Thailand.