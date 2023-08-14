Styria is hosting the MotoGP this weekend, which arrives at the Red Bull Ring for the tenth round of the season. Track historically favorable to Ducati, the Austrian one can represent another confirmation for the Gresini team, which did well at Silverstone. Indeed, more than good. Alex Marquez arrives in Austria on the strength of the first success achieved two weeks ago in Great Britain in the Sprint and he is ready to do it again this weekend.

The Spaniard took Gresini’s Ducati to the top step of the podium for the first time this season and the goal is to also win the long race (in fact the one that counts in the palmarès). However, the enthusiasm of the triumph in the Sprint at Silverstone didn’t take away the concentration of Alex Marquez, who was only stopped by a technical problem on Sunday and wants to capitalize on his potential at the Red Bull Ring.

Not only that: the Austrian Grand Prix comes after the victory but also immediately after the announcement of the renewal for 2024. Marquez and Gresini confirm their solid relationship of trust and will want to prove it again this weekend: “We arrive in Austria motivated and the opposite would be impossible, after victory and confirmation for 2024… we had rhythm with the bike on Sunday in England too and Spielberg is a circuit that I like”.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“There are all the premises to do well. We’re doing a good job and it’s only a matter of time to be continuously competitive. The KTMs won’t want to make a bad impression in Austria, but historically it’s a circuit in favor of the Ducatis, so we’ll try to take advantage of the opportunity”, continued Alex Marquez.

The trail of positivity also reaches Fabio Di Giannantonio, who while not appearing in the same way as Alex Marquez, wants to demonstrate the progress made. The Roman has experienced a few more difficulties than his teammate this season and is aiming for Austria to make a change in his 2023 season: “Austria is the perfect opportunity to put all the pieces together and show what is glimpsed at Silverstone: that is, that we are very fast and we are ready to do really well. Perhaps Spielberg’s was one of the best weekends of the past season, now it’s really time to materialize and we’re ready.”