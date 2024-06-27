The Italian team, which has a contract with Ducati for 2025 to remain one of its satellite teams, has reached an agreement with Alex Marquez to extend their collaboration into next season, which will be their third together.

Marquez joined Gresini in 2023, arriving from Honda, with which he debuted in the premier class in 2020. After a first year with the official Tokyo team, also earned due to the premature retirement of Jorge Lorenzo, Alex was transferred to the LCR-Honda team, where he spent two seasons, until the end of 2022, suffering from the competitive collapse of the RC213V.

The lack of confidence with the bike pushed him to look for a way out, which led him to sign with Gresini, with whom he debuted at the 2023 Portuguese GP with an encouraging fifth place, sharing the garage that season with the ‘Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio and with a Desmosedici GP from the previous year.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After two podiums in his first season with Gresini, as well as two Sprint victories (Great Britain and Malaysia), Alex welcomed brother Marc Marquez as a teammate this year, both inheriting last season’s Desmosedici GP23, a bike that it is taking a little more time to adapt, so he is still looking for his first podium in 2024.

At 28 years old on April 23, Alex Marquez, who arrived in the MotoGP World Championship in 2012, was Moto3 champion in 2014 and Moto2 in 2019, which opened the doors to Honda, which promoted him to the premier class in 2020, the year in which he achieved his first podiums in the premier class at Le Mans and Aragon.

With Alex’s renewal, Gresini closes half of its rider line-up, given that Marc Marquez’s departure to the official Ducati team, announced three weeks ago, had left it without riders for 2025.