Alex Marquez performed one of the most extreme maneuvers of the season in the opening stages of the Italian Grand Prix. The Gresini rider was riding his Ducati in sixth and at the end of the straight, at turn 1, he moved like an eel to pass, by millimeters, between his brother Marc Márquez and Luca Marini, overtaking both and Marco Bezzecchi, who he too was in that group. The action was spectacular, but also lucky, as he narrowly avoided Marc, who would have been in trouble if that had happened.

“It’s a shame he didn’t go in, it would have been the overtaking of the year,” Alex said on Thursday ahead of the German Grand Prix. “If I had shot someone, I would have gone with my ears down, but since everything went well, it was a Ronaldinho dribble. I didn’t expect it, but I was able to react well and I was lucky that they separated,” he explained.

“I wasn’t that long and it wasn’t crazy, it’s the slipstream that sucks you in. When you have two riders in front of you in parallel, it’s not a big problem, but when they come together, like Luca and Marc did, there are two skiers they pull you, a very strange effect is created and you can’t stop the bike.With wings, now if you go alone you have resistance, but when you go with people it changes, that’s what happened with F1, imagine with two wheels and at these speeds,” he added.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After the race, Alex said that at least this time he crashed while battling for the podium, although on Thursday he admitted he was angry about yet another mistake. “I was a bit angry, I had the podium and I knew that if I calmed down a bit I could secure a fourth or fifth place, but that’s how things go. At least I was happy because I gave 100 per cent. If you come back home knowing you can get on the podium but you have to settle for fourth place, the feeling is even worse”, referring to the crash, when he was third, with nine laps to go.

After Ducati’s performance at home a week ago, Germany doesn’t seem like such a favorable circuit. “At the Sachsenring the Ducatis won’t have the advantage of Mugello, which is a circuit where they do very well, but they’ve also worked on this circuit in recent years, they’ve come close to winning. I think we can do well, it’s a circuit I hated but in 2019 I started to like him”, referring to his podium here.

If there is anyone who likes the Sahsenring, without a doubt, it is Marc Márquez, winner of this race eleven times, even after his serious injury (2021), always attentive to helping Alex. “This year he didn’t tell me anything, no (laughs), but since he’s already told me in the past, I remember it, but it’s one thing to be told the secrets and another to put them into practice”. A Márquez who has to fight so much with Honda that he is clearly not the favorite to win on “his” circuit. “Yes, sure, he’s still the favorite here,” says Alex instead. “I saw him on Sunday at Mugello as he drove and I know he will be very fast here, I have no doubts”.

Despite going fast, Marc finished the Mugello race on lap six and, perhaps for the first time, he was seen expressing his anger in the gravel, with the bike on the ground. “More than angry I’d say frustrated, I’ve never seen him so frustrated. I don’t know why, but when you try so many times and go beyond the possibilities of the bike that’s when you get frustrated. You know you can do it, but you don’t have the bike to do it,” said the Gresini driver.