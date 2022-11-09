The 15th time at the end of the day is not worth a place so different from those he achieved for almost all of 2022 with Honda, but if you go to analyze in more detail Alex Marquez’s day of the Valencia tests, you can’t do not include the newcomer in Gresini Racing among yesterday’s happy notes.

At his debut on the Ducati, the Spanish rider completed 73 laps with a best of 1’30 “712. A reference slower by less than three tenths compared to the time he had set in Saturday’s Q1 with the RC213V, a bike that by now he had been driving for three years, but also less than seven tenths of a second from the summit.

Regardless of the discreet performance, it was precisely the sensations that his Desmosedici GP22 gave him that pleased the Cervera rider. But this is not surprising, given that we are talking about the bike that just made the Triple Crown. With malice, therefore, someone even came to ask him if his brother Marc, very disappointed by the updates arrived from Japan for his Honda, is not starting to envy him a bit.

How was this first outing on the Ducati?

“It was a very positive day. From the first run I felt comfortable on this bike. We were fast and competitive right away. This is very important. We didn’t make any changes during the day, but we just thought about everything. adaptation and it went very well. The winter will be too long for me (laughs). I would have needed another day to exploit the potential of this bike, which is great. In the time attack I was still unable to ask for everything , but I’m happy because on the first day we are only six tenths from the first. Above all, I managed to be very consistent “.

Is the Ducati a bike that goes well with your riding style?

“In corners I can brake even with a bit of lean angle, I don’t have to stay straight. With this bike I can make better use of my natural style, and it’s very positive. This bike works for many riders who have different styles and looks it’s not bad with mine too. Let’s say that I’m pretty good, but there are still things we need to discover. “

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Is there anything you particularly like?

“In reality everything: the braking, the power, it’s a very pleasant bike to ride”.

And something that surprised you instead?

“I was expecting a more aggressive engine, but the power transmission is very smooth. It’s a very positive aspect, which helps a lot the rider to feel at ease.”

How did you find yourself with the team and with the Ducati men?

“I felt very supported from the first moment, and this is something that surprised me, because I’m in a satellite team but with a lot of support from the brand. We had a meeting where everyone introduced me and they gave me explained what they do. But above all, what surprised me a lot is the great help and access to all information, which is very positive. “

Will your brother Marc be jealous of your bike?

“I don’t know, he will be very fast. I have a great relationship with my brother, but I don’t care much about what they do at Honda. That’s life. Things change, that’s the way things go.”

But were you surprised to see Honda still struggling?

“It’s not that I’m surprised, it’s just that sometimes these things happen: when you try something different and it doesn’t work, you get angry and come home pissed. But if there’s anyone who can turn the situation around it’s Marc, even if it’s it is clear that Honda has to settle down “.

