Marc Marquez will leave Honda at the end of the season to race on a Ducati for the Gresini team in 2024, the same route that his younger brother, Alex Marquez, did last year.

The difference is obvious: Marc spent 11 years and won six championships. Alex three seasons, only one in the factory team, 2020, the very one that Marc lost completely due to injury. Despite being on the same team that season, they have never met, which they will now be able to do in the Faenza team’s garage.

For Alex, of course, the announcement came as no surprise. In fact, he was probably the first to know.

“Obviously I wasn’t surprised, I’ve known about it for a few days,” Alex admitted. “He made a very difficult decision, to leave a great factory like Honda to try to be competitive again and enjoy the bike again,” he continued.

“People can’t imagine what Marc has been through since 2020, it’s unimaginable. I think an opportunity like this will be good for him.”

Certainly, the two brothers talked a lot about the topic and Alex’s opinion may have been one of the deciding factors.

“Naturally, he asked me for my opinion, as is normal, and I gave it to him. Not as a Gresini-Ducati rider, but as his brother and as a rider in general. But he made his decision, it’s personal to the 100%. I think it’s the right one, but time will tell.”

The competition inside the garage will be fierce according to Alex. “As a teammate I will have a fast rider, from whom I can learn a lot and who can help me improve my level. It’s true that the first rival is always your teammate, but when it comes to your brother it’s a bit ‘ different. I’ll have to try to take advantage of his level of learning.”

Only a year ago, he embarked on the same path that will soon also be the turn of Marc. “The change was similar, but different, because he had been there for 11 years. For Marc it’s not just about leaving Honda, but about leaving many other things: this was the most difficult thing for him, it was a complicated period “.

“But he has earned the chance to enjoy the bike. As a rider who has already changed, I thought the same thing a year ago. You don’t have to be too intelligent to understand how one bike goes and how the other goes.”

There are many who see Marc immediately capable of fighting for the title aboard the Ducati. “If he adapts like almost everyone else to the Ducati, I think so, because there is not a big difference between the 2023 and the 2024 bike. He has been on the same bike for many years, but let’s see how he will adapt.”

Another of the advantages that Marc sought is the proximity of a familiar team. “I think that after what happened, a smaller team, very familiar, can help him to be much calmer. That helps him to have fun. The change will put him under pressure, but being in a more humble team will help him.”

Alex, after two very difficult years at Honda LCR, managed to “rediscover” himself on the Ducati. “He has found himself again. Just look at the race he did in Japan and where the other Honda riders were. He just needs to have fun again and be able to fight without having to juggle too much so as not to fall” .