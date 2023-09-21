The Gresini Racing driver, like most of the premier class grid, was pleasantly surprised by the facilities at the Buddh International Circuit, especially after there has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about the safety measures surrounding the track, particularly in relation to to the walls at turns 4 and 12.

For Alex Marquez, although it is true that he has already identified at first glance some areas that will probably require more caution than is ideal, any assessment will be premature before he gets on the bikes on Friday morning, in the first free practice session.

Once off the bikes, the riders will sit down to discuss, with the data in hand, where there is room for improvement. It remains to be seen whether there will be room for improvement for the rest of the weekend, or whether it will be for future editions of the Grand Prix.

“Some of the walls are a little close, especially the one at Turn 4. In case of a mistake, that’s where it can make the difference. In case of a mistake… But that’s how it works,” said the youngest of the brothers. Cervera.

“What we have to do is go to the track for the first free practice and then sit down and talk. There we will see the speeds; how much we will enter the track, whether it will be faster or slower than what we imagine now,” said the Spaniard, who believes it is important to race on Sunday, especially after the effort made to organize a race in one of the most important motorcycle markets in the world.

“We have to do everything we can to race, because India is a major event. With what it took to get here, it’s hard not to,” said the #73, who describes the track as a mix of everything.

“I thought it would have more powerful braking. It’s true that it has three, but then it also flows a lot and this is good for us,” said Marquez, who finished eleventh place a fortnight ago in Misano, almost 16 seconds behind Jorge Martín, the winner, and who is ninth in the overall World Championship standings.

