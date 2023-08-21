After the victory in the Sprint at Silverstone, at the Red Bull Ring Alex Márquez seems to have taken another step forward in riding the Ducati GP23 of the Gresini team, with which he announced the renewal. The Spaniard was already battling for the podium on Saturday in the short race of the Austrian Grand Prix, but was eventually beaten by Jorge Martin and finished fourth.

This Sunday, on a very demanding circuit in terms of tire and fuel consumption, Alex made a good start from fifth on the grid, gained one position and was able to pass Jack Miller. He spent almost 20 of the 28 laps of the race in third position, but Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini, like two mastiffs, pounced on the Catalan with seven laps to go, making him retreat to fifth position.

“I got a good start, it’s a pity that Jack Miller blocked me a bit at the beginning, I was in front and they always start well. It took me a lap and a half to pass him and the two riders in front of me made a first push and they went away. When I passed Miller, in my head I could only see Brad Binder, that was the goal. I thought if I took him there I could save the tires, if I was left alone I would use them anyway. In the end I pushed too hard, I used the rear tire a lot but I wasn’t able to catch Brad. Then Bezzecchi and Marini arrived and, staying behind, they saved a lot of tyres. In the end it was a long race, I tried to defend myself in the best way to see if they had made a mistake. I would have liked to get on the podium, but I’m satisfied because I gave 100%,” says Marquez.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After renewing his contract with Gresini, Alex has set himself the goal, in this second part of the season, of being regularly in the top 5, which has been achieved in a circuit complicated by tire and fuel management: “This year we had many zeros due to bad luck, so completing this long race is good experience, it’s good for the future. It’s better to make these mistakes now and learn from them. We need to consolidate our leading position and learn for the future. “.

The next stop on the calendar is Alex’s home race, the Catalunya GP and, without a break, the San Marino GP, two races in which the Spaniard doesn’t expect anything new from Ducati: “No, at the moment I haven’t news. We don’t know, the factory team are receiving updates and they seem to be working, it’s good because we will have them too next year.”

Pecco Bagnaia, who is proving to be a superior rider, gave his best this weekend from start to finish: “He has the bike in his hands and the updates that are made little by little are noticeable, in a category like this restricted every detail is highlighted. He knows how to get the most out of it, he has been riding this bike for many years and has a lot of experience”.