70 points obtained in 18 races. Four fewer than in 2020, in which only 14. GPs had been disputed. These numbers are enough to make it clear how bad the 2021 season was for Alex Marquez. The Honda home rider, who passed 12 months ago from the official HRC team to the satellite team headed by Lucio Cecchinello, is now looking for a way to redeem himself. In fact, last year the ‘brother of art’, who in his career has already won two world titles – in Moto3 and Moto2 – was the worst among the Honda riders, being beaten in terms of points also conquered by his partner of box Takaaki Nakagami.

Now as reported by the site SpeedCafe.com, Marquez Jr. needs to turn around. “I know I need to improve. Not just the bike. I have to improve in more conditions, try to be a more complete rider, try to always be there and not have the ups and downs that I had in 2021 – admitted # 73 – I’m the first to have to improve. Then it’s true, if the bike has great potential and we have a good bike, it will certainly be a bit easier “. In the last few days, the Iberian rider has returned to training with his brother Marc, dedicating himself above all to long sessions on the dirt road with the motocross bike.

Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe!

It’s Friday of MX🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/QPiMuHYF0a – Alex Márquez (@ alexmarquez73) January 21, 2022

“We have worked hard and well together with all the people at Honda – explained Marquez, analyzing the progress made by his bike during the year – and we made a really good improvement. We finished the season with a great performance – he added, referring in particular to the fourth place earned in the Portimao race – it could have been better, but it wasn’t bad considering where we started from at the beginning of the season. When you struggle like this, like in 2021, it’s also a good year for learn how to pilotto. To try to be more complete as a driver, even when you have a lot of problems“.