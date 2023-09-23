The Indian Grand Prix weekend ended with Q1 for Alex Marquez, because the Gresini Racing representative was the victim of an accident at turn 5, in which he fractured two ribs, and was subsequently declared unfit.

The Spaniard lost the rear of his Ducati and was then thrown into the air with the most classic of highsides. Upon landing he gave his chest a nasty hit on the asphalt, the kind that takes your breath away, and therefore needed the help of the marshals to get up from the ground.

Even though he had qualified for Q2, Alex was unable to take part, as he was taken to the Buddh International Circuit Medical Center for the necessary tests, but was subsequently transferred to hospital to undergo more in-depth tests.

Unfortunately, however, it is already clear that the weekend ended here for him, because he was diagnosed with the fracture of two ribs on the left side, for which he has already been declared unfit for the continuation of the weekend.

At the moment it is difficult to hypothesize recovery times, at least until we have a clearer picture of the situation, but it is clear that Alex Marquez’s injury comes at the worst time, because India’s injury is the first of eight Grand Rewards all packed into the space of just ten weeks. A stop, therefore, could cost the driver from Cervera several races and several points in the standings.