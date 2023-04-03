The Argentine Grand Prix was incredibly emotional with so many moments it provided over the course of the weekend. The one who will undoubtedly never forget the appointment at Termas de Rio Hondo is Alex Marquez, who conquered his first pole position in the MotoGP here, even coming close to success. A feat postponed for the Spaniard, who however returned to the podium after two years and did so for the first time with the Gresini team.

Third at the finish line, Marquez reaffirmed his talent, after the doubts that had arisen in the last two seasons, in which he had found enormous difficulties. The solidity of the Argentine weekend is a great showdown for the Catalan: “I didn’t come back, I simply never left. I just couldn’t make use of what I had. I’m very happy with today, the race was very tough, then with these tires we had to go all the way to the end. I held on pretty well, but in warm-up we had a problem with the rear tire, which got punctured, and I wasn’t able to do an electronics setup in the wet. And that was ultimately missing at the end of the race.”

Marquez immediately lost the chance to fight for the win, Marco Bezzecchi’s lightning start didn’t allow him to respond and today the Mooney VR46 rider achieved his first success, doing a different job than everyone else. The Gresini team rider bowed in the final stages to a Johann Zarco who once again excelled in wet conditions, a situation that was undoubtedly not easy during today’s race.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s difficult to do what Zarco does, it’s also his style to some extent”, explains Marquez when speaking of the duel with the Frenchman of team Pramac. “If you look at the other races in the wet, he always comes to the end. I was waiting for him, I was second, I had Morbidelli behind me and I thought ‘definitely Zarco will arrive at a certain point’. Bezzecchi was on another level today, it must be said. From the first lap he was very consistent and fast. I was behind him, but when Zarco arrived and gained me a second per lap, he caught me and I thought that even just the podium was fine. We brought home points and let’s see what happens in Austin ”.

Alex Marquez’s showdown today was incredible, but the rider keeps his feet on the ground despite the enthusiasm of his first podium with the Gresini team. He analyzes the situation and knows where to improve in order to be in constant battle with the top riders: “I’m still missing something in terms of riding style to be able to make the Ducati easier for me to ride. I still move too much and have to learn to control it. I feel very good with the team, as well as with the bike. The team did a great job!”.

“If someone had told me before coming to Argentina that I would get pole, a fifth position and a podium, I would have told them he was crazy. We are growing and this is very important, we are fourth in the championship and we must continue like this. The season is very long, we have to work on the riding style, we need to clean up something to be able to fight with Pecco, Bezzecchi and someone else from Ducati, but we are going in the right direction”, concludes Marquez.