Aside from Marc Marquez’s triumph, one of the hot topics of Sunday at Motorland was the accident between Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez, with the latter hitting the Piedmontese rider with six laps to go in the race. Both were fighting for the last position on the podium.

After the incident, both the reigning champion and the Gresini rider were summoned, separately, to the Race Direction office, which listened to them and resolved the issue without penalties for either of them. Immediately afterwards, the two riders went to the usual meeting with the media.

In his reserved slot with journalists, Bagnaia lashed out at the Spaniard, calling him dangerous for the way he deals with situations like the one in Aragon. “It also makes me angry, because the data shows it to be even worse than reality. The telemetry reveals that, after the contact, Marquez went from 40 to 60% acceleration. It is dangerous to race with someone who does these things. Usually, one avoids contact, even if the data shows that there are people who don’t see it the same way,” complained the Ducati rider, who after this Sunday slips to -23 points in the championship from leader Jorge Martin.

For his part, Marquez defended himself by arguing that, from his position on the right side of the bike, when his rival overtook him on the outside he could not have seen him in any case. “Nothing will change what happened. If anyone could have avoided the contact, it was Pecco, who knew I was there. I did not know he was on the outside,” said the Catalan. “The only thing I said to Race Direction is that, if he had left even one meter between us and had not thrown himself inside, nothing would have happened,” added the Gresini rider.

Bagnaia’s harshness came not only from the dynamics of the action itself, but also from the fact that his opponent did not apologize for what happened. At least at the beginning. However, Motorsport.com understands that a couple of hours later, with the spirits calmer, the two riders met in one of Ducati’s trucks. The meeting lasted less than five minutes and they exchanged opinions on what happened. The meeting took place after both spoke with Gigi Dall’Igna.