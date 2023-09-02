Barcelona, ​​joys and sorrows…or maybe the opposite would be better for Aleix Espargaro, who after last year’s desperation for having celebrated a lap early losing victory, today triumphed in the Sprint celebrating, this time for real, in front of his own fans . Appearing in great shape since Friday, the Aprilia rider made his potential concrete by achieving success, the first in the short race.

He wanted it badly and finally it has arrived: the victory on his home track has a special flavor for the driver from Granollers, who grew up just a few kilometers from Montmelo: “It’s difficult to explain the feeling, I was a little angry at having lost pole position. But at the same time I was calm, relaxed but also very naughty.”

Compared to last year, therefore, Aleix Espargaro approached the weekend with a different awareness and with a tranquility in his vehicle and in his abilities that led him to triumph. A decisive factor was that of the tyre, the choice was between medium and soft: “Honestly, before the race I told my team that we could have chosen with both compounds. So we waited to see the list, if everyone in the front row mounted the softs, we would have done the same”.

“I don’t feel a big difference, certainly with the average I rode a little slower, but I feel good. The thing that leaves me like this is that we forced the front a lot and in the last few laps it moved. For tomorrow we have to pay attention to this thing, but obviously we lapped very fast throughout the race, I don’t think that will be the case for tomorrow. But I’m more worried about the front than the rear”, continues the Aprilia rider speaking of the choice that will have to be made for the race on Sunday as well.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With today’s great performance, Aleix Espargaro beat a Pecco Bagnaia who seemed unbeatable in today’s qualifying. However, in terms of pace, the Spaniard had already shown himself to be very effective, so much so that he outwitted him in the race. Despite the triumph, the Aprilia rider recognizes his opponent’s enormous merits: “Even if he’s my rival, I’m saying it. There’s a lot of talk about Ducati.. where were the others today? Pecco made the difference, he rode spectacularly with less traction than me. The feeling was very similar to Silverstone, I had more traction than him and I was ready to give it a try. He was impressive, he started lapping at 39 and a half and I thought ‘what is he doing, we can’t make it to the finish line at this pace’. Then I told myself to try it too.

Lastly, a thought goes to Roberto Colaninno, Chairman of the Piaggio Group who passed away less than a month ago and who contributed to making Aprilia great: “I’m happy, but I have to say, and I say it from the heart, that victory and I dedicate today’s one-two in qualifying to our President. He’d be proud, after all these years, to see that we’ve taken his brand to the top. I thank him for all the support he has given us, I hope to continue like this, today it was a pride to ride this bike and be able to beat the world champion”.