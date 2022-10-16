Aleix Espargaro arrived in Australia 20 points behind the leader Fabio Quartararo, and leaves with 27 points behind the new leader of the championship, the Italian Pecco Bagnaia, an important step back in his aspirations to maintain the possibility of being champion of the open world up to Valencia.

As has happened on more than one occasion this year, the Aprilia rider seemed ready and strong to fight for something important, but the bike didn’t help him and both he and his teammate, Maverick Vinales, have made it below expectations on the track.

“I did everything, I had the speed, I was going fast, but the traction control was getting worse, the bike didn’t accelerate at all. I changed all the maps, but the bike didn’t go forward. Both riders had the same problem, not I know what happened, he was cutting electronics all the time, “complained Aleix.

The pilot has indicated a new electronic problem, and it is not the first that he has encountered.

“I don’t understand, once again, it’s very frustrating. I have the feeling that we are letting this World Championship slip away, we are making many mistakes and when in front of us there is a rider and a bike of such a high level as Pecco and Ducati. , everything falls apart, “he warned.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The difficult thing in MotoGP is to go fast, I started well and I was with the leaders, but when the tires started to wear out the bike didn’t accelerate, it didn’t go forward, we couldn’t do anything, both Maverick and I ended up behind”, he recalled.

“It’s annoying because when you’re not competitive, like in Misano or Austria, you accept it, but when you’re fast and the bike doesn’t work it’s frustrating,” he insisted.

With this last setback, Aleix is ​​now further away from the top of the standings, but he does not intend to give up with two races and 50 points still up for grabs.

“Anything is possible, we are alive, if you had told me before the start of the season that with two races to go I would have had a chance, I would have signed. Together with Pecco and Fabio, I believe I am the only one who can still win the Championship. of the World. Anything can happen and I will try to the end, “he said.

Despite the great step forward made by Aprilia, especially this season, Aleix was disappointed.

“I tried, I started aggressive, I overtook Fabio in the first laps, but in the end there comes a moment when you have the feeling that the bike, me or the team, don’t have the level to be with the best in every race”, he concluded.