Aleix Espargaro is still in contention for the MotoGP title. The Aprilia rider arrives at the Malaysian Grand Prix 27 points behind Pecco Bagnaia, but with only 50 points still up for grabs. His second part of the season, less brilliant than the first, has relegated him to third place in the general classification, and his hopes could end definitively this Sunday.

“The goal is to stop Pecco,” Espargaro said in Thursday’s press conference, while acknowledging that “it will be difficult”. “The level of him in the second half of the season was very high. We have more to gain than to lose though,” he said.

Sepang could, on paper, give the RS-GP an advantage, which has already proved to be fast in the February tests, even if Aleix is ​​not confident: “In the pre-season we were very fast, both on the running lap and on the pace, but from February to today everyone has improved a lot. In any case, I think the bike will do well on this circuit and we will have data that we have not had in Japan or Australia. “

This last point is, according to the Granollers driver, the reason for the so far disappointing Asian tour. “In the races where we didn’t have data we wasted a lot of time on basic things, like adjusting the gear ratios. The 2019 data was useless, because the bike has changed too much.”

“We have lost a lot of points, but if we are able to learn from that and change the way we work on the new circuits. I think we will be faster next year,” he predicted.

The # 41 also had to justify his statements in Australia, where he heavily criticized Aprilia. “I always say what I think, so when I have to be critical of the team, I am. I believe that in the last few races we have not been at the same level as always and we have lost a lot of points.”

However, Espargaro was also able to be self-critical, recognizing that in Misano and in Austria it was he who was not up to par with the bike. “But it’s frustrating to be fast and then having to deal with problems that shouldn’t have happened. That’s why I say we have room to improve as a team.”

“The improvements in Aprilia this year are incredible and I am very proud of the results obtained. But if you want to win the title you cannot lose 100 points, as we did with Pecco,” he continued.

“I think we made too many mistakes, in general, and we struggled to adapt to the new circuits. I didn’t want to be harsh with my comments, just to point out that we are not at the level of Pecco and Ducati.”

Regardless of what happens on the track, in Malaysia he will compete in his 300th Grand Prix in the World Championship, a figure that only five names have completed so far. “I am very happy and proud. I have seen the five names in front of me and it is incredible,” she concluded.