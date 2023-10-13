Aprilia and Aleix Espargaro were queen and king of Friday at the Indonesian Grand Prix held this weekend on the Mandalika track. Where the track has fast corners and not much grip, the Noale bikes shine and the centaur native of Granollers knows well how to exploit them.

Aleix had the satisfaction of setting the absolute best time of the day in the second free practice session which took place in the Italian morning. The 1’30″474 with which he set the reference time made an impression due to the gaps inflicted by the third-place finisher onwards. Only teammate Maverick Vinales contained the gap, remaining at 154 thousandths of a second.

At the end of the day Espargaro did not hide his happiness, stating that he hoped and wished Aprilia a repeat of the Barcelona weekend. At Montmelò the Noale manufacturer scored an amazing double on Sunday.

“The important thing is that I had a lot of fun today,” began Espargaro. “I not only had fun in the time attack, but also in the race pace, with used tyre. It’s a very positive aspect from a race perspective. Ducati usually improves a lot between Friday and Saturday. But we hope to be able to do the same Tomorrow”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro, during the last minutes of the session, also suffered a fall in the third sector where he was about to lower his provisional best time by more than half a second. “I crashed and was doing a very fast lap. At that point I found 2-3 yellow flags which forced me to repeat the time several times, but it went well.”

According to Espargaro, Aprilia is limited when braking hard and grip is very high. These two characteristics are almost absent at Mandalika: “The bike takes excellent corners. We are limited in acceleration and hard braking when there is a lot of grip.”

“It’s difficult to stop the bike, while our rivals manage to do it well. It seems like they have a lower bike. But when you need traction at high speed, with fast corners, the Aprilia is a spectacular bike. It always has been.”

“I have always been a rider who doesn’t move much on the bike, but I go very fast in the center of the corner. This is how I designed the Aprilia and since I arrived it has continued to perform fantastically on tracks like this.”

The Catalan then concluded by drawing up a list of opponents for this weekend, where he will probably be the big favorite both tomorrow and, above all, on Sunday.

“The main rival is each of us. I have to try to improve for tomorrow, analyze carefully whether I can improve a few corners compared to Maverick and the Aprilia RNF and continue to grow. In the end my rival… is myself”.