The hunt for Aleix Espargarò to an objective that only a few months ago seemed unthinkable: the world title. The Spaniard from Aprilia is back on his bike today after the long summer break of over a month that kept the premier class of two wheels in the pits. In Assen, before the holidays, Espargarò had been the great protagonist, finishing fourth after a sensational comeback following the accident with Fabio Quartararo. TO Silverstone this weekend, on the track that exactly one year ago gave him and the Noale house their first podium together, the world leader will also have to serve a long lap penalty for the facts of Holland. An excellent opportunity for Espargarò’s further reduce the 22 points gap in the standings.

“In general, I’m happy with the sensations – said Aleix to the official MotoGP website after the conclusion of PL2 – after a long time off I was quite nervous last night before going to sleep. The goal was to get used to the bike again and we did it. I felt good all day. Silverstone will always be special, as I made my first podium here with Aprilia last year. But this year we are strong everywhere and today we proved it “, highlighted the Iberian driver. As proof of the constant growth of Aprilia, Espargarò also underlined the excellent third position collected by his teammate, Maverick Vinalesin the afternoon session: “Maverick is also very fast here and will be a great help “ explained # 41, before focusing on the ‘usual’ theme of tires.

“They will be different from last year, we have to pay particular attention to the rear. Today I tried the medium and soft and tomorrow I will try to test the hard. These are the same kind of hard as in Assen and they gave me a good feeling there. Then I will choose the best tire for the race. The goal is to start from the front row – concluded Aleix Espargarò – Fabio with Yamaha is always strong, there are the Ducatis and there is also Suzuki who joined the party. But if I want to recover points on Fabio, it is good that many are fighting in front“.