During the pre-season tests in the Algarve, Aleix Espargaro had complained of pain in his right arm while riding, especially in the constant changes in the aerodynamic configuration, which modified the bike’s reactions and the amount of force it required from the rider to his condition.

Initially, the Aprilia rider was convinced that it was a typical compartment syndrome, a common pain among riders, which consists of compression of the nerves in the arms. However, in Portimao the doctors of the world championship discovered that Aleix was suffering from muscle fibrosis.

Today, after in-depth visits with Dr. Xavier Mir at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, ​​Aleix underwent surgery on his right arm. Specifically, the pilot “had muscle fibrosis in his right arm, which left him without strength in his hand”, explained the people close to the pilot.

The sensations were very similar to those of compartment syndrome, for which Aleix Espargaro had already undergone surgery, again on his right arm, in 2010 when he landed in MotoGP, and later in 2021. However, they ensure that “the cause is totally different”. This physical problem arrived right in the final phase of the pre-season and only ten days before the start of the season, which will start with the Portuguese Grand Prix from 24 to 26 March.

“Initially it is not in doubt for the race. The surgery Aleix underwent is less invasive than the one to resolve the compartment syndrome,” they added. “If it’s not 100%, it will be close.”

Despite the arm problems, Aleix completed 112 laps (60 on Day 1 and 52 on Day 2) in the two days of testing in Portimao, about 515 kilometers and a best time of 1’38″569, six tenths behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia. He was the fastest Aprilia rider in the combined times classification in the two days of work in the Algarve.