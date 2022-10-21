Aleix Espargaro chases championship leader Pecco Bagnaia with 27 points behind when we are now at the penultimate round of the season. To try to keep the title hopes alive, he has to be fourth if the Ducati rider doesn’t get on the podium. But the Aprilia rider did not start the Malaysian Grand Prix on the right foot, a clutch problem led him to crash in FP1, before an engine problem forced him to stop the bike for the rest of the session.

The Aprilia rider thus lost the only dry session of the day, because FP2 was affected by the rain. With the 20th position, Espargaro is temporarily out of Q2. The Spaniard had already been critical of Aprilia after last weekend’s Australian GP, ​​believing that the Noale manufacturer was not up to the potential shown in the first part of the season, and reiterated this concept on Friday at Sepang.

“I was a bit critical with our overall performance, with that of the team in the last few races. It seems that I have been too critical both according to the team and according to the reporters. But today you can analyze my FP1, there are the results. We are in the second half of the championship and we have not been able to be at the level we were in the first part of the season. I can’t do anything else ”, explains Aleix Espargaro at the end of the two free practice sessions.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the Granollers rider recognizes the great merits and work of the team: “I really believe in this team and I think we can fight for the title if we do the same things we did in the first part of the season, there is no doubt. If I had done better or even similar results to the first half of the year, I would probably be the leader now. We hope to learn from this. But I am very proud of what we have achieved this year. The bike is definitely on a different level than the other RS-GPs. We will certainly learn, I am 100% convinced that next year will be better than this “.

Espargaro is perfectly aware of why Aprilia has struggled in the second half of the season in recent years, but he says it is an issue to be discussed internally. He will not divulge any other information apart from the fact that perhaps there was a little lack of development during the year: “The bike is the same as the tests in Malaysia. You can’t really improve the bike that much during the season, the one we had in the tests was already competitive, but during the year you have to analyze the top speed from the beginning of the season, I can’t overtake anyone on the straight. At the beginning of the season, Aprilia was fast, I easily overtook on the straight ”.