The Aprilia rider crashed on his bike at Mugello last Thursday and injured his heel. Although his foot was very swollen, the first x-rays showed no fractures.

However, the Monday following the Italian Grand Prix, which he finished in sixth position, he underwent an MRI which revealed the presence of two fractures instead.

“It went well at Mugello because the first x-ray showed I had nothing, but over the weekend I was in a lot, a lot of pain. It was probably the most painful race I’ve ever done in my career,” he said on Thursday before the German GP.

“I had an MRI on Monday and found out that I have two fractures, a big edema and the ligaments are also damaged. So the injury is quite important, but it was quite normal.”

“Monday my foot was very big, I was in a lot of pain. So, in these three days I did what I could. They recommended me to use a splint, not to walk and not to put my foot on the ground anymore”.

“Thanks to the confirmation of the Sachsenring track, I hope to have less pain than in Mugello”.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

Pol, Espargaro’s younger brother, was on the entry list for the German GP, ​​after being absent from FP2 of the first round in Portugal following a violent crash that left him with multiple fractures to his back and jaw.

However, he was ruled out again. Aleix Espargaro is trying to convince him to participate in next week’s Dutch GP, but he doesn’t expect him to be allowed to race.

“Pol’s situation makes me angry because I would like him to come here to race,” he added.

“Pol is very sad, yesterday I went to his house and he was very, very sad. But I prefer him to explain the situation”.

“So, I’m lobbying a lot to get him to come to Assen on Saturday and Sunday to see the team, to see everyone, to talk to you guys and to come home with me after the race.”

“For the moment he doesn’t want to come, but I think I’ll convince him. I don’t think he’ll come to race though. I’m doing tests every week, but if they haven’t given him permission to race at Mugello or here, Assen is tomorrow, so it will be difficult,” he concluded.