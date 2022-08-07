Aleix Espargaro can undoubtedly be considered the hero of the British Grand Prix. In a very bad highside during FP4 at Silverstone, the Aprilia rider remedied a severe bruise on the heel of his right foot and his presence on the grid for today’s race was still in doubt. The warmup, however, dispelled all doubts: Aleix will race.

The Granollers rider proves to be stronger than the pain, the final decision would have been taken after the warm-up, which was held this morning. At the end of the morning session, Aleix Espargaro decided to try running. Aprilia itself confirms it, informing: “After the warm up, Aleix will take part in today’s race. Pain is still a problem, but we hope it can be managed over the race distance ”.

The highside took place yesterday during FP4 at Turn 12, Aleix was thrown away from his Aprilia at a speed of almost 190 km / h, remaining on the ground for a few seconds. Immediately rescued by the commissioners, he was initially taken away on a stretcher, but the pilot preferred to try to go away on his legs.

He went to the Circuit Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a severe bruise on his right heel. The pain was very strong, but Aleix Espargaro still tried to get out on the track to compete in qualifying. Stoically, the Catalan not only got back on his RS-GP (with a boot modified on the fly to make it more comfortable), but he also dropped below the track record, finishing in fifth position 199 thousandths of a second behind poleman Zarco. .

This morning the warm-up took place, in which Aleix tested his physical condition. He is not at 100%, of course, but the quarter of an hour of the session was essential to understand if he could face this afternoon’s race or not. The Aprilia rider signed a sixth fastest time after 9 laps completed, without having made any infiltrations.