Don’t let the magic moment stop Aleix Espargarò and Aprilia, capable of grabbing the third podium of the season in Jerez. A historic result that raises the Iberian driver back to second position in the world championship standings, just eight points behind the leader Fabio Quartararo, and which above all marks the end of the period of ‘concessions’ for the Noale manufacturer. From now on, therefore, for the Italian team there will be limited tests for the official drivers and the same constraints of the other manufacturers in terms of use and development of the engines.

Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP, however, the Granolleres rider did not focus on this but rather on the spectacular three-way challenge that on the track saw him opposed to Marc Marquez and Jack Miller. Espargarò at the end was good at winning, taking home a fundamental third position in order to limit the loss of points from Quartararo. “Miller and Marquez are two bad and very strong drivers. I had more rhythm than them – explained the Aprilia rider – but they braked very late and were impossible to pass. I was very nervous, I knew that if I tried the attack I would risk an accident. But I also knew that one or two mistakes would be made and they did. From the moment they made a mistake, I passed and rode very strong. Too bad, I don’t know if I could have a rhythm to try to win, but we weren’t very far off. The bike performed very well ”.

What made Espargarò’s race uphill was the start, where a hesitation almost brought him into contact with the ‘usual’ Marc Marquez. This time, however, the # 41 took upon himself the responsibility for the misunderstanding, also apologizing for the reaction – perhaps excessive – to the behavior held on the track by the eight-time world champion on Friday. “At the start we have to improve with the clutch – concluded Aleix – the contact with Marquez was my fault, I got off to a bad start. Today we almost lost the podium due to the start. But these are the races. My relationship with Marquez? We don’t actually have a bad relationship. I may have exaggerated, the trails in motorcycling have always been there, even I have done so many times. I got too nervous, but when we’re hot it’s hard to control emotions. Aprilia? I’m half Italian now, I really think so. I see this as my motorcycle“.