If there was a special protagonist of the San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix, it was Dani Pedrosa. Between Jorge Martin and his perfect weekend or the great performances of the injured Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, the rider from Sabadell has attracted the spotlight for the great level shown at 37 years old.

In his second grand prix as a wild card after the Jerez race, Pedrosa shone first by going directly into Q2 on Saturday with fifth position on the grid, and then by taking two fourth places in the two races held. He put pressure on Bagnaia for the last step of the podium and boasted the title of best KTM representative even ahead of the official riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller, who crashed this Sunday.

This great show of strength brought with it the applause of the Mattighofen manufacturer and also the praise of the entire paddock. The person who claimed the figure of #26 was Aleix Espargaro. After the long race, which he finished in 12th position, the Aprilia rider had great words for the Catalan, who in turn had memories of his rival Valentino Rossi at the end of his sporting career.

“Dani is cool, I really like how he drives,” began the eldest Espargaro. “It makes you doubt about everything, Pedrosa has always been special, he has never been a normal rider. He has always been one of my favorites and, if he continues to be fit without everything that he didn’t like about this championship that he doesn’t have to endure, he shows what he is. You doubt whether Brad Binder is among the best drivers on the grid or not. Or whether KTM is at the level it demonstrates or not. You always have to take everything with a grain of salt,” underlined #41.

However, despite his doubts, Aleix does not think that the current grid level is low, but that Pedrosa’s is very high: “But the fact that Dani arrives and does this doesn’t mean that the grid level is low, because we are talking about a of the best drivers in history. It’s not that the level of the current grid is high, it’s that Dani is very special,” he argued.

Finally, Espargaro acknowledged that he would like to have this role as a tester in the future and thinks that he could fight to win at some track like Barcelona if he is physically well, despite being “light years away” from Dani.

“When I retire next year or the year after, I’ll be a tester. And I promise you that if I feel like it, until I’m 42 I will fight to win. And I’m light years away from Dani. Imagine if I were Pedrosa. If I continue to train and feel good physically, if I have a competitive bike at Montmelo, I can fight to win at 42 years old. Dani, who is a thousand times better than me, is obviously competitive,” he concluded.